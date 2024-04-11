NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, April 11

There are five games on Thursday’s NBA schedule, which means value plays for DFS lineups will be hard to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jock Landale, Rockets, $4,300

The Rockets have been eliminated from play-in contention, so Landale is probably going to get significant run here along with the other youngsters. He’s hit 23+ fantasy points in two of the last three games and should maintain a prominent role with Alperen Sengun done for the rest of the season. The Jazz present a favorable matchup Thursday, as they rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers.

Javonte Green, Bulls, $4,400

The Bulls brought Green back for the stretch run of this season and he hasn’t disappointed. The combo forward is averaging 24.8 fantasy points per game, highlighted by 50 fantasy points in 33 minutes against the Knicks. Andre Drummond is doubtful, so Green is in line for more minutes in this game against the Pistons. Detroit ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards. Green is worth rostering for Thursday’s contests.

Kris Murray, Trail Blazers, $4,400

The Warriors have improved defensively but they are 23rd in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, just like Detroit. That’s a nice matchup for Murray, who has gotten more playing time for the tanking Trail Blazers of late. The forward has gone for 21+ fantasy points in four of the last six games and should continue to see solid usage in Thursday’s contest. At this price point, it’s hard to pass on Murray.