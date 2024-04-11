Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

There are five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Even with a limited slate, there’s plenty of spots for bettors when it comes to picking out the best player props. Here’s a few of our favorite options for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

DeMar DeRozan over 5.5 assists vs. Pistons (+124)

The Bulls guard has taken a bigger role distributing the ball in this offense of late. He’s averaging 6.8 assists per game over his last five, going over this mark three times with the two unders coming at five assists each. Even though DeRozan has gone under this mark in each game against the Pistons this season, I think his recent assist surge will help him get over this mark Thursday. Detroit ranks 22nd in assists allowed per game since the All-Star break.

Jalen Brunson 35+ points vs. Celtics (+160)

Brunson has hit this mark in each of the last four games, averaging 39.5 points per game as the Knicks try to go for the No. 2 seed in the East. The Knicks point guard continues to be a scoring machine for his team, although he hasn’t fared as well against the Celtics. He went for 34 points in the most recent matchup but that remains under this mark, and has gone under this line in all four games against Boston. However, the Celtics might be resting several key players and that makes them less formidable defensively. Brunson should keep up his scoring pace tonight.

Amen Thompson over 1.5 steals vs. Jazz (+100)

The Rockets have been eliminated from contention, so the young players are likely to get more run in these final games. That means Thompson should play solid minutes against a Jazz team which is also in tank mode. The rookie is averaging 1.4 steals per game in his last 10 but gets to face a team that ranks 26th in opponent steals since the All-Star break.

Klay Thompson over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Trail Blazers (-125)

Golden State’s other “Splash Brother” has been on fire from deep lately. He’s connected on 38.6% of his triples over the last 10 games and made 11 triples over his last two games on 23 attempts. Thompson gets a favorable matchup against the tanking Trail Blazers, who have allowed him to go over this mark twice in three games so far this season.

Zion Williamson under 6.5 rebounds vs. Kings (-120)

Williamson has gone under this line in the three games he played against Sacramento this season, and has the unenviable task of tangling with rebounding machine Domantas Sabonis tonight. The Pelicans star has been more focused on scoring with Brandon Ingram sidelined, and he’s an inconsistent rebounder this season. I think he goes under this line in an unfavorable matchup Thursday.