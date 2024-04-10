NHL playoff picture: Standings implications for Oilers vs. Golden Knights on Wednesday

The Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights face off in a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Second Round series from last season. Well, they’ve played each other before this season but with it being April and the postseason right around the corner, this game should feel more like a playoff atmosphere. The Oilers enter with the most remaining games of any team in the NHL the rest of the season with 76. So Edmonton is at an advantage in the playoff standings for the Pacific Division’s top-3.

One major bit of news to note for Wednesday night is the injury to C Connor McDavid, who is considered day-to-day with a lower-body issue. His status for this game is unclear but things would become much easier for Vegas if McDavid were to be ruled out.

Below we’ll go over what this game means for the NHL playoff picture in the West.

2024 NHL playoff picture: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Where each team stands

We mentioned the Oilers have six games remaining this season. So Edmonton has the most possible points to earn the rest of the way. The Oilers have 99 points and sit in second place in the Pacific Division, five points behind the first-place Canucks. The Golden Knights have 92 points with five games remaining and are one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the division. The Kings have four games remaining.

Trailing the Golden Knights are the St. Louis Blues, who sit at 87 points with four games left. Vegas would need to lose four of the final five games all in regulation in order to give St. Louis a chance. The Blues would then need to win out and finish with 95 points with Vegas at 94, which seems unlikely. If the Golden Knights were to lose four of five games but one in overtime, they’d reach 95 points, which is the max for St. Louis. Vegas should also own the tiebreaker if the two teams are knotted at 95.

Breaking down impact and scenarios

Having to face the Oilers vs. the Stars or Canucks is an interesting debate. No one wants to face the Stars right now. Vancouver will be viewed as a weaker opponent by many just because of recency bias and the fact the Canucks haven’t been in the postseason much lately. The Golden Knights are only three points behind the Predators for the first Wild Card spot. Getting there would mean Vegas likely faces Vancouver. The Golden Knights did, however, defeat the Oilers in the second round last season. Though, Edmonton has a different squad vs. last season, particularly in net. But usually teams don’t worry too much about seeding and matchups, they’re just concerned with getting in. A win and a Blues loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday moves Vegas to the doorstep of the postseason and a shot to defend the title.

This game shouldn’t be viewed as too important for the Oilers, especially if McDavid is sitting. Edmonton’s seeding can dictate a handful of matchups. Getting first place in the Pacific would mean home-ice advantage in at least two rounds of the playoffs before the Western Conference Final. Does that matter all that much? Not really from what we’ve seen in the past. The Florida Panthers rode the second Wild Card to the Cup last season without home-ice throughout. The Oilers have seen plenty of the Golden Knights and Kings in the playoffs recently. An Oilers win in regulation could set us up for a Pacific Division Championship of sorts on Saturday when Edmonton hosts Vancouver.