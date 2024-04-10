DraftKings Sportsbook Introduces Golf Majors One & Done Pools

Ahead of this week’s Masters Tournament, DraftKings Sportsbook is introducing One & Done Pools for the majors, a way to compete for prizes with paid contests that can be found in the DraftKings Sportsbook Pools Lobby!

These contests will be focused on the majors ONLY, including this week’s event in Georgia, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. These pools will require three selections per event. Full fields are included for each with users able to select PGA TOUR or LIV golfers. There will be a $5K+ Majors One & Done Pool (3 Picks Each - Majors Only) and a $2K+ Majors One & Done Pool (3 Picks Each - Majors Only).

How To Play

One & Done Pools will be available for golf and in select states. Below is breakdown of how to play:

$5K+ Majors One & Done Pool (3 Picks Each - Majors Only)

One & Done pools consists of a predetermined amount of phases.

In each phase, users signify selections from the available participants and score points based on their performance.

Once chosen, player selections cannot be used again for the remaining phases of the One & Done Pool.

This One & Done pool consists of the following phases and will be scored based upon a golfer’s individual tournament earnings in each event. Users must select THREE golfers in each of the listed phases. Point totals for selected golfers will be accumulated over the duration of the One & Done Pool to determine final user payout

4/11 - Masters Tournament (TBD Total Purse) 5/16 - PGA Championship (TBD Total Purse) 6/13 - U.S. Open (TBD Total Purse) 7/18 - The Open Championship (TBD Total Purse)

$2K+ Majors One & Done Pool (3 Picks Each - Majors Only)

One & Done pools consists of a predetermined amount of phases.

In each phase, users signify selections from the available participants and score points based on their performance.

Once chosen, player selections cannot be used again for the remaining phases of the One & Done Pool.

This One & Done pool consists of the following phases and will be scored based upon a golfer’s individual tournament earnings in each event. Users must select THREE golfers in each of the listed phases. Point totals for selected golfers will be accumulated over the duration of the One & Done Pool to determine final user payouts.

4/11 - Masters Tournament (TBD Total Purse) 5/16 - PGA Championship (TBD Total Purse) 6/13 - U.S. Open (TBD Total Purse) 7/18 - The Open Championship (TBD Total Purse)

Where Can I Play One & Done Pools?

DraftKings Sportsbook paid One & Done Pools are currently only available in the following states:

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

West Virginia

Wyoming

You must be physically located in one of these states every time a selection is submitted within an individual One & Done Pool.

How Long Do One & Done Pools Last?

One & Done Pools will require you to make multiple selections and can last any specified duration of time. Be sure to check an individual pool’s schedule details when entering.

How Are One & Done Pools Scored?

One & Done Pools are scored based upon a predetermined criteria. For golf, these criteria can vary but will always be stated in the details of the One & Done Pool. For Pools where the scoring is based upon tournament prize winnings, entrants will be awarded the same number of points that their selected golfer earned in prize winnings for that particular tournament. Point totals for selected golfers will be accumulated over the duration of the One & Done Pool to determine final payouts.

Payout Structure

Below are examples of how the payout structure will work, based on pool price ($10, $100, $500):

NOTE: The payouts can grow the more entries there are in each individual contest based on the percentage curve.

When Will Standings be Updated for One & Done Pools?

The standings of a One & Done Pool will be updated following the conclusion of each individual phase associated with that Pool. When possible, standings may be updated sooner during an individual phase, but standings will always be updated at least once within 24 hours of phase completion.

Can I Enter Multiple One & Done Pools?

Yes, you can enter multiple One & Done Pools as well as submit multiple entries within the same One & Done Pool based upon the stated Pool multi-entry limit.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!