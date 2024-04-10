DraftKings partners with 6 NFL teams for new apparel collection

DraftKings has partnered with six NFL teams so fans can now rep their favorite sportsbook and their favorite team!

The collaboration has led to five different apparel designs, creating 30 new items that will be featured in the DraftKings Shop starting April 24, 2024 and through the big game.

Each of the five designs can be seen below. Three designs are men’s t-shirts, one is a women’s t-shirt, one is a men’s long sleeve and one is a unisex sweatshirt.

As seen in the image above, the following NFL teams will be featured in this collection:

Chiefs

Ravens

Eagles

Giants

Patriots

Titans

Visit the DK Shop on April 24 to pick up the first iteration of DraftKings X NFL apparel!