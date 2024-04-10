Pick on the Run Line for Marlins-Yankees on April 10

The Miami Marlins are the cellar dwellers of the National League currently, beginning the season 1-10 entering Tuesday night and are in need of a big pitching start from Ryan Weathers on Wednesday to stabilize themselves on the road against the New York Yankees.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees (-225, 8.5)

Even though Weathers is only 24-years old, this is his fourth season at the MLB level, but simply has yet to figure out how to get big league hitters out. Weathers has a lifetime 5.78 ERA and 5.60 fielding independent with 1.8 home runs and 3.7 walks per nine innings with just seven strikeouts per nine innings.

Weathers faces a Yankees lineup that is completely revamped from when they were 25th in the league in runs per game last season with Anthony Volpe taking massive strides forward from a season ago and Juan Soto coming over from the San Diego Padres and providing an on-base percentage that is above .400.

The Yankees also get the luxury of facing a Marlins bullpen that entered Tuesday night with a 5.69 ERA, ranking 25th in the league.

While part of the Marlins pitching struggles stem back to not retaining a few of last year’s relievers like Steven Okert, having starts Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, and Eury Perez all get injured before the season began has caused stress on the entire rotation and made it a necessity to taking reliever AJ Puk and turn him into a starter.

As for the Marlins lineup, they let their 2023 leader in home runs Jorge Soler go to the San Francisco Giants, leaving Jake Burger as the only player on the roster that had at least 20 home runs last season.

The lack of power coupled with a team batting average of .210 entering Tuesday has led to the Marlins registering 3.6 runs per game through the first 11 games of the season, which is the second-lowest run output in the National League with only the New York Mets averaging fewer runs per game.

The Marlins are tasked with trying to get to starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who had one of the best starts to the 2023 season on any pitcher in baseball with a 2.96 ERA and 0.5 home runs per nine innings in 19 starts prior to the All-Star Break before injuries derailed him in the back half of the season.

With the Yankees entering Tuesday sixth in the league with a 2.59 bullpen ERA and the Marlins posting a 1-10 run line record in their first 11 games of the season, the Yankees will get a convincing win on Wednesday.

The Play: Yankees Run Line -1.5 -105

