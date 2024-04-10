Odds to win Masters for Tiger Woods: Top 5, Top 10, props, more

Tiger Woods tees off from Augusta National Golf Club this week for the 88th Masters. While just five years sit between his most recent Masters win and this week’s tournament, it sometimes feels as though eons have passed in Tiger years. The five-time Masters winner has suffered injury setback after injury setback throughout the last several years, but continues to return to Augusta in search of green jacket No. 6.

Woods made the cut last year before withdrawing due to injury, a common occurrence for the 15-time major winner these days. Here, we break down all of the odds and a few interesting prop bets available for Woods this week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Finishing position

To win: +14000

Top 20: +330

Top 30: +170

Make/miss cut

To make cut: -115

To miss cut: -115

Props

Tiger Woods any bogey free round: +1200

Tiger Woods hole in one on Hole 16: +9000

To lead after Round 1: +7000