Odds to win Masters for Tiger Woods: Top 5, Top 10, props, more

We break down the full list of odds for Tiger Woods in the 2024 Masters, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Grace McDermott
The Masters - Preview Day Two Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods tees off from Augusta National Golf Club this week for the 88th Masters. While just five years sit between his most recent Masters win and this week’s tournament, it sometimes feels as though eons have passed in Tiger years. The five-time Masters winner has suffered injury setback after injury setback throughout the last several years, but continues to return to Augusta in search of green jacket No. 6.

Woods made the cut last year before withdrawing due to injury, a common occurrence for the 15-time major winner these days. Here, we break down all of the odds and a few interesting prop bets available for Woods this week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Finishing position

To win: +14000
Top 20: +330
Top 30: +170

Make/miss cut

To make cut: -115
To miss cut: -115

Props

Tiger Woods any bogey free round: +1200
Tiger Woods hole in one on Hole 16: +9000
To lead after Round 1: +7000

