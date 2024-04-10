Best Tiger Woods prop bets for 2024 Masters Tournament

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods returns to Augusta National Golf Club this week to tee it off alongside the best golfers in the world. Woods is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever do it at Augusta. The place holds history for him — it marked his first ever major tournament win in 1997, and his historic comeback in 2019. While Woods has dealt with severe injury and health issues in the past several years, he always brings his all to Augusta, and made the cut in 2023 before withdrawing due to injury.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering Tiger Specials this week, and we break down some of the best Tiger Woods prop bets before The Masters tees off on Thursday, April 11.

Tiger Woods: Any bogey free round: +1200

Woods has not had a bogey free round since 2020, but it happened at — you guessed it — Augusta. Woods avoided bogeying at all in the first round in the COVID-delayed 2020 Masters. The odds on this are understandably long, as four years and various injuries are now under his belt since that Thursday in 2020.

Woods to finish in top 20 after first round: +250

Woods has generally fared better in early rounds since his 2021 car accident and subsequent surgeries. His leg injuries really begin to show up in the later rounds as they carry the wear and tear of the sheer amount of walking he does, but with Woods’ fierce mentality and deep knowledge of the course at Augusta, he could come out with a strong Round 1 performance.

Woods to finish in top 40: -115

If Woods can finish out the weekend, a top 40 finish is far from outlandish. The question is whether he can make it through all four rounds. He finished T38 in 2020 and had a solo 47th in 2022 in his first return to the course since his near-fatal car accident.

Woods to make cut: -115

Woods’ odds to make and miss the cut are even, but despite everything he has been through physically and mentally throughout his career, he has not missed a cut at Augusta since he was 20 years old.