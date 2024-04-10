Tiger Woods tee times at 2024 Masters for Round 1 and 2 on Thursday, Friday

Tiger Woods joins the field at The 2024 Masters as one of the greatest golfers to ever play Augusta National. Woods has won five times there between 1997 and 2019 and holds the record for the largest win margin at a Masters.

While Woods’ golf game has been severely affected by multiple injuries throughout the past several years, he is still a mainstay on the course and will have thousands of eyes on him over the next few days. His win in 2019 ensured that golf can never truly count him out, and Woods said in a press conference this week that he thinks he has one more in him.

Last year, Woods made the cut at the Masters, but had to withdraw due to injury. He has continued to rehab throughout the past year and has played in just two tournaments since the 2023 Masters, finishing all four rounds at one and withdrawing due to illness at the other.

Woods enters the week with +14000 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, and all golfers are scheduled to start both rounds on the first tee as there will be no split tees if the weather holds at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods tee times

Thursday

Tee time: 1:24 p.m. ET (Max Homa, Jason Day)

Friday

Tee time: 10:18 a.m. ET (Max Homa, Jason Day)