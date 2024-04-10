Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday’s MLB slate is loaded with 14 games taking place around the league. This gives daily fantasy players plenty of options when they head over to DraftKings DFS to set a lineup. Below, we’ll go over some of your favorite team stack options for today’s schedule.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Wednesday, April 10

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Ketel Marte ($5,400)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($5,200)

Christian Walker ($5,100)

Kevin Newman ($4,100)

Arizona will wrap up its three-game set against Colorado this afternoon and has a favorable pitching matchup against Rockies starter Austin Gomber, who has allowed six earned runs through just 8.2 innings of work so far this season. Marte, Walker, and Newman are all batting at least .360 for their careers against Gomber while Gurriel Jr. has been an excellent DFS add so far with 11.5 fantasy points per game.

The Diamondbacks are a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Rockies a +100 underdog. The run total is set at 11.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Christian Yelich ($5,200)

Willson Contreras ($4,800)

Brice Turang ($3,400)

Blake Perkins ($3,100)

Milwaukee will continue its four-game series at Cincinnati this evening and the lineup will be going up against Reds starter Hunter Greene. All four players in this Brewers stack are averaging double-digit FP’s per game and to no surprise, Yelich is at the top as he already has a home run and five RBI in this series. Perkins is a player to watch out for as he led the winning effort in last night’s game by going 3-5 with three RBI. You can get a lot of bang for your buck with this stack, even with them going up against a quality starter like Greene.

The Reds are a -135 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Brewers a +114 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.

New York Yankees vs. Miami Marlins

Juan Soto ($6,100)

Anthony Volpe ($4,400)

Anthony Rizzo ($3,900)

Oswaldo Cabrera ($3,600)

New York will wrap up its three-game set against struggling Miami this evening and its another opportunity to tack onto its league-best record. Soto has generated 39 FP’s in this series so far and is 3-5 for his career against Marlins starter Ryan Weathers. Rizzo is 4-5 against Weathers and tonight’s game presents an opportunity for him to rack up numbers in DFS. The Yankees bats are on fire and there’s a lot of value potential with this stack.

The Yankees are a -225 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Marlins a +185 underdog. The run total is set at 8.5.