Can LIV golfers compete at The Masters this year?

Majors season begins this week as The Masters tees off from Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 11. The spotlight on the major tournaments has continued to grow over the past several years as the only events in which golf fans get to see all of the best golfers in the world — hailing from both the PGA TOUR and LIV Golf — compete against each other.

In 2023, Jon Rahm won the coveted green jacket, and has since defected from the PGA TOUR to join LIV Golf. LIV golfers Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka were last year’s runners-up. LIV golfers are allowed to participate in The Masters, and we will see Mickelson, Rahm, and Koepka return to the field this year.

But it is important to note that the qualifications for getting an invitation to Augusta, many of which hinge on participation in the PGA TOUR, have not changed. For instance, winning a PGA TOUR event in the past year or finishing in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings will also get you an invitation, but the OWGR has declined to grant points at LIV events, and the PGA TOUR has banned LIV golfers.

So who will actually qualify? Golfers who have won the Masters before, who finished top 12 last year, or who have recently won The Players or another major championship will be invited. In total, 13 golfers in the Masters field are a part of LIV Golf, compared to 18 in last year’s Masters field.

Here is the complete list of LIV golfers playing in the 2024 Masters, and how they qualified for the event.