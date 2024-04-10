Masters Tournament 2024: How much is a Masters badge? Ticket prices at Augusta National

The 2024 Masters Tournament tees off on Thursday, April 11 and runs through Sunday, April 14. Golfers will take part in practice rounds and the Par 3 contest in the days leading up to the official start. If you’re ready to tune in this week and wondering how you could get to Augusta National to watch it all go down in person someday, here’s how to get a ticket to the Masters.

How do you get a ticket to The Masters?

Tickets to Augusta are available through an annual online lottery that awards a limited number of people the right to buy tickets for different rounds and practice rounds. If you don’t get selected in the lottery, you can check on ticket resale sites to buy on the open market, but be warned — these single-day passes can go for more than Super Bowl tickets, and a week’s badge might even get up into five digits on the resale market.

On the Masters site, single-day passes go for $140 for the tournament days and $100 for practice rounds. On resale ticket sites, you’re looking at the $1000-plus range for single-day passes to single tournament days, As of the Tuesday ahead of the 2024 tournament, tickets for Thursday alone are going for upwards of $1300 on StubHub, with four-day passes listed in a range of $6000 to $10000.

And the tickets aren’t the only cost — local hotels, AirBnBs, and flights see prices spike in the days surrounding the Masters, as could be expected. So if you want to go to Augusta, you may need to be prepared to shell out heavily for the week.

Augusta National members also have the opportunity to buy tickets without entering the lottery. Members can essentially rent out their patron badges as single-day tickets, but doing so only to friends and family. You won’t want to be the Augusta National member that’s scalping your tickets, as you won’t be an Augusta National member much longer.