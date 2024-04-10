NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Wednesday, April 10

Six of Wednesday’s eight NBA games fall on the main DFS slate at DraftKings, which does limit managers a bit when it comes to finding bargain plays. Most of the teams in action are on back-to-back sets, so the delayed injury reports will be worth checking out as well. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Zach Collins, Spurs, $4,900

The Spurs big man has been solid when it comes to fantasy production, hovering around 20 fantasy points the last two games after going for 27+ fantasy points in three straight prior to that. Victor Wembanyama might not play on the second night of a back-to-back, making Collins the likely starting option in the frontcourt. The Thunder have been a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing centers.

Trendon Watford, Nets, $4,500

Watford’s production is exclusively tied to his minutes, so there’s some risk he doesn’t play much Wednesday and lays a complete egg. Every time the Nets big man has gotten decent minutes, he’s put up a nice fantasy showing. He went for 28.8 fantasy points in the last game and has a nice matchup tonight. The Raptors are in tank mode and rank 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing bigs.

Nikola Jovic, Heat, $4,400

Jovic logged 40 minutes in Tuesday’s overtime win, going for 36.5 fantasy points. There’s a chance he gets rested Wednesday but if he does play, there’s a good chance he has an expanded role. The Mavericks are 26th in fantasy points allowed to opposing power forwards, and Jovic has been solid of late. He’s averaged 24.1 fantasy points per game over the last eight and should keep that going Wednesday as long as he is active.