Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Wednesday’s games

We’ve got eight games on Wednesday’s NBA schedule, with a doubleheader on ESPN anchoring the slate headlined by Timberwolves-Nuggets as the nightcap in what will likely decide the top seed in the West. Most of the teams are on the second night of a back-to-back and haven’t released official injury reports yet, so be sure to check on their statuses before locking in player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell over 20.5 points vs. Grizzlies (-120)

The Cavaliers guard is available to play tonight, but he’s been struggling since he came back from a nasal fracture. Mitchell is averaging just 14.8 points per game in the four games he’s been back for, shooting just 34.5% from the floor. I think this is a good spot for him to bounce back, especially since he’s gotten some extra rest. The Grizzlies are on a back-to-back set and rank 16th in points allowed per game since the All-Star break.

Bam Adebayo under 10.5 rebounds vs. Mavericks (+100)

We’ll see if the Heat big man suits up in this game after logging 47 minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Hawks. Adebayo only logged seven rebounds in that contest, and managed just nine in the last game against the Mavericks. Even though Dallas is soft on the glass, I think there’s a good chance Adebayo doesn’t play his usual minutes Wednesday and goes under this line.

Paolo Banchero over 5.5 assists vs. Bucks (-120)

Milwaukee will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to a calf strain, and that’s put the Bucks in a vulnerable spot defensively. Banchero remains a high-usage offensive operator for the Magic, who can clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help. The forward has gone over this mark in two of the last three games and should be able to get to six assists against a fatigued Milwaukee team without its best defender.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Timberwolves (+185)

The MVP frontrunner may have downplayed this contest in his media availability but he’ll be locked in as the Nuggets go for the conference’s top seed at home. Jokic has logged two triple-doubles in the last three games and could’ve made it three in a row had he played more minutes Tuesday. I think Jokic puts on a massive showing in a crucial game against the Timberwolves and logs a triple-double Wednesday night.

Devin Booker over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Clippers (+145)

Booker is 1-15 from deep over the last three games, but at some point there has to be regression to the mean in a positive direction. The Suns guard will want to remain aggressive on the second night of a back-to-back set against the Clippers, especially after going 1-11 from the floor in Tuesday’s loss. I think Booker gets hot from deep tonight and goes over this line.