NBA Player Props: Best Bets for New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns on DraftKings Sportsbook

We have another small slate on Monday, as just 12 teams are in action across the association.

The marquee matchup on this slate is Pelicans vs. Suns, which will take place in New Orleans at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In this article, I’m going to highlight my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook for Monday’s Pelicans-Suns game. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns

CJ should really start thinking about legally changing his name to 3J McCollum at this point.

The sharpshooter has taken his long range game to the next level this year, hitting 41.4% of his three-pointers, the veteran’s highest percentage since the 2016-17 campaign.

If you’re looking for value on a three-pointers prop, typically a player brings one of two things to the table. They’re either extremely efficient, or they take a TON of shots from beyond the arc.

In McCollum’s case, he does both. The 32-year-old has taken a whopping 52 threes over his last five games, hitting this total in four of those contests. Since Brandon Ingram’s injury, CJ has seen a significantly expanded usage rate, eclipsing 25% in five straight matchups.

It’s also worth noting that the Suns allow the 10th-most threes per game, which bodes well for McCollum’s prospects of keeping the momentum rolling tonight.

TOP DEFENSIVE PROP

Known for being an elite sharpshooter, Murphy III is also an extremely active defender. The 23-year-old wing has racked up at least two combined steals and blocks in three of his last four games. Phoenix is a favorable matchup for Murphy III and the Pelicans, as the Suns rack up the sixth-most turnovers per game across the association.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Those are my favorite NBA player props for Pelicans vs. Suns! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.