NBA Player Props: Best Bets, Picks for Monday, April 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook

We are officially less than two weeks away from the end of the NBA regular season, and there are extremely tight races ongoing in both conferences. After a large Sunday slate, only 12 teams are in action tonight across the association.

In this article, I’m going to highlight three of my favorite NBA player props on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Happy Jayson Tatum vs. the Hornets Day!

A holiday celebrated by all Celtics fans on multiple occasions annually, we’re nearing “list Tatum as an owner of the Hornets on Wikipedia” territory.

The superstar forward has been ridiculously productive over the last few years against Charlotte, racking up at least 33 points in six straight meetings with them, including back-to-back-to-back outings with 41 or more.

While some players around the association could see a matchup with Charlotte as an opportunity to take the night off, Tatum notoriously suits up for as many games as possible. Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown are questionable for this contest, and I have a hard time seeing both of them suit up. Boston wants to keep Porzingis fresh for a deep postseason run, while Brown is banged up with a couple different minor ailments. Assuming one of them sits Monday, Tatum should be in line for an expanded offensive role.

The superstar has taken at least 21 shots in six straight matchups against Charlotte. I’m expecting that trend to continue tonight, along with another 30-point performance.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *Odds and lines are for illustrative purposes only. Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

DEFENSIVE PROPS OF THE DAY

Henderson has racked up at least two steals in five of his last six games, seeing a significant uptick in defensive production compared to before the All-Star Break.

Caruso has recorded at least a pair of steals in seven of his last nine contests. He ranks fourth among all NBA players with 1.6 steals per game.

Those are my favorite NBA player props on Monday’s slate! Stay tuned for more picks later this week.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.