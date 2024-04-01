College basketball transfer portal roundup on Monday, April 1

While the eyes of the college basketball world turn to Glendale for the Final Four, players from all over the country are beginning to announce their intent to transfer ahead of the 2024-25 season. While many won’t officially land at their next destination until the postseason has wrapped up, we’re keeping track of every significant transfer portal entry of this offseason and their potential landing spots for next year.

College basketball transfer portal: April 1

AJ Storr, G, Wisconsin —> TBD

In Storr’s 2023-24 season at Wisconsin, he led the Badgers with 16.8 points per game. He began his college career at St. John’s, and is now on the hunt for a third destination. He is projected to stay within his conference and land at Illinois.

Jamie Kaiser Jr, F, Maryland —> TBD

Kaiser is a freshman and has plenty of eligibility left. He averaged 4.4 points and two rebounds per game off the bench for the Terrapins this season.

Milos Uzan, G, Oklahoma —> TBD

The Oklahoma starter is hitting the transfer portal after two seasons with the Sooners. The guard averaged nine points, 3.4 rebounds, and a team-high 4.4 assists per game during his sophomore season.

Kayden Fish, F, Iowa State —> TBD

Fish didn’t see much playing time with the Cyclones in his freshman season, and averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He still has plenty of eligibility remaining as he enters the portal.

Danny Wolf, F, Yale —> TBD

Wolf led the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding this season as they marched to an Ivy League title and a first-round upset of Auburn in the NCAA Tournament. The forward put up 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, and is projected to land at Michigan.

Andrej Jakimovski, F, Washington State —> TBD

The Cougars’ future as a program is up in the air — they were already heading into the 2024-25 season without a conference, and now, head coach Kyle Smith has departed the program and is moving to Stanford. Jakimovski is one of multiple Cougars to enter the portal. He averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds this season in Pullman.

Myles Rice, G, Washington State —> TBD

Rice is another Cougar entering the portal after head coach Kyle Smith announced his departure. Rice was a key piece of the Cougars’ offense this season, putting up 14.8 points per game. He led the team in assists (3.8 per game ) and steals (1.6 per game).

Eric Dailey Jr, F, Oklahoma State —> TBD

Dailey played in all 32 games for the Cowboys this season, and averaged 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The freshman forward was initially recruited by schools including Florida, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

Rollie Worster, G, Utah —> TBD

The veteran guard was sidelined for half of the season with an injury, but in the 16 games he played, he averaged 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Worster began his career at Utah State and spent three seasons at Utah. He has one remaining year of eligibility.

James Scott, F, Charleston—> Louisville

Scott is following head coach Pat Kelsey to Louisville after the Cougars reached the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year. The freshman averaged five points, 3.4 rebounds, and a team-high 1.3 steals per game in Charleston this season.