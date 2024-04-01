Week 1 of the UFL was great and you should tune in!

As a lifelong fan of the NFL who turned that fandom into a job, it is sometimes nice to step out of the NFL confines and watch something you have great familiarity with, but is also extremely new at the same time. Spring football is that for me and this year, the UFL has taken things up a notch into, dare I say it, good football.

Daily fantasy and gambling have often been needed to keep me from growing bored of the Spring football product. Like anything new, the newness wears off and then you compare that thing to something better, like the NFL, and you decide to mow your lawn. But after Week 1 of the UFL, no lawn mowing was to be done.

Sure, we’re not watching Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen go head-to-head, but this year’s version of the Spring league truly was a fun watch. We got to see a punter throw a touchdown to an offensive lineman, a 63 yard game winning field goal, along with a touchdown being called back due to a false start that the refs missed! Yes, you can challenge a missed false start call in the United Football League.

Add in superior officiating technology, insightful broadcasting innovations, and condensed talent, and I can say without a doubt that the UFL product is the best I’ve seen.

Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates wins game with 63-yard FG

The Panthers were 6-point underdogs, but their defense slowed down the Battlehawks and what might be the best offense in the league, while E.J. Perry managed two rushing touchdowns despite his two interceptions to give kicker Jake Bates a shot to win it late.

Jake Bates, a kickoff specialist, hadn't attempted a field goal since high school.



He just hit a game-winning 64-YARD field goal for the Panthers...



And he did it twice pic.twitter.com/7uL2QGEZoG — UFL (@XFL2023) March 30, 2024

As you can see in the tweet, Bates never kicked a field goal in a college game, as he was the kickoff specialist. That showed in the leg he got on that 64-yarder, but nailing the kick with that kind of pressure has already got him some NFL inquiries.

The Michigan Panthers already have heard from multiple NFL teams about kicker Jake Bates after his 64-yard FG. — Tony Paul | Detroit News (@TonyPaul1984) March 31, 2024

Fake punt touchdown pass . . . to a center!

Former New York Giants punter Brad Wing had one pass attempt in his professional career and it was intercepted, but not this time! Wing had plenty of time to go through his progressions to find a wide open Alex Mollette for the touchdown. The TD put the Brahmas up 20-9 over the D.C. Defenders heading into halftime. A game in which the Brahmas would win 27-12 despite being 6-point underdogs.

TRICK PLAY FOR THE TOUCHDOWN



THE CENTER WITH THE BIG-TIME CATCH pic.twitter.com/1Ee2I6Z39e — UFL (@XFL2023) March 31, 2024

Matt Corral shakes off shaky start for win over XFL champs

It didn’t take long for former Panthers third-round pick to get benched in Week 1. After a bad interception and some iffy goal line play, Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz was quick to bring in backup QB Adrian Martinez, but Martinez was then quickly forced from the game with an injury. That gave Corral another shot and he took it, by hitting WR Deon Cain for a 39-yard touchdown pass.

Matt Corral puts in on a DIME for Deon Cain with a 39-yard TD pass.



Tied game at 11-11 entering halftime.#BIRvsARL | #UFLpic.twitter.com/p7V5ISDsYF — UFLCenter (@UFLCenter) March 30, 2024

The Stallions offensive line and defense played great in the second half and Corral ended up throwing for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while rushing for 25 more yards. He had a lofty 9.6 yards per pass attempt and should have secured himself another start next week against the against the Michigan Panthers.

Overall, every game had some excitement and despite two double-digit wins, no games felt like blowouts. There were fun plays, good defense and offense, and upsets, as the Brahmas and Panthers both won despite being big underdogs.

The in-depth look at officiating and the replay system is so much better than the NFL. As a viewer, even if you don’t 100% agree, you get to see what officials are looking at and what they’re thinking is for making a ruling. It’s quite refreshing. Add in a microchip in the ball to help decide close first downs, and the NFL is going to have some things to learn from the UFL.