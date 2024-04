Opening odds for 2024 Valero Texas Open

The 2024 Valero Texas Open tees off from TPC San Antonio this week. This marks the final PGA TOUR tournament ahead of the Masters, and the last chance to earn a spot in the field at Augusta. The tournament will run from Thursday, April 4 through Sunday, April 7, with a cut after 36 holes on Sunday.

There are a few big names competing this week in San Antonio. Rory McIlroy enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +800. Up-and-comer Ludvig Aberg follows at +1100, and Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama sit at +1800 apiece. Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Matt Fitzpatrick join the field, as well. Last year’s winner, Corey Conners — who also won the Texas Open in 2019 — enters installed at +2200.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 2024 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday, April 4.