Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 1 pickups, adds, players to watch

Baseball season is underway. While we are only a few days into the season and not even through the first week of fantasy baseball, that doesn’t mean you can’t start tinkering with your lineup. Whether you drafted your team months ago or last week, we now have a few regular-season games to evaluate.

With that in mind, here are three players you should consider adding to your fantasy baseball rosters with rostership percentages courtesy of ESPN.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 1

Aaron Civale, SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Roster percentage: 23.8%

Civale made his 2024 debut against the Toronto Blue Jays. He pitched six strong innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits. Civale walked one and struck out six, and had 19 fantasy points. He is scheduled to next face the Texas Rangers, and then the Los Angeles Angels. If you rostered Justin Steele, Civale could be a reliable option to hold over your lineup until he returns.

Matt Chapman, 3B, San Francisco Giants

Roster percentage: 29.4%

Chapman was shut down in the first game of the season against the San Diego Padres. He had one hit, but it was negated in fantasy scoring by his strikeouts. Chapman showed off his power in game two with two home runs and five RBI. He will continue batting in the middle of the order and could serve as a fantasy baseball replacement for Royce Lewis who will miss about a month with a serious quad injury.

Oswaldo Cabrera, OF, New York Yankees

Roster percentage: 3.4%

Cabrera is listed solely as an outfielder but has been playing at third for New York to begin the season. Through two games, he is 6-11 with a home run, four RBI and only two strikeouts. Cabrera had seven fantasy points in each of his first two games, and when you are looking to make waivers heading into next week, you are looking for players who are starting hot. Cabrera fits the bill even if he does get platooned at third with Jon Berti.