Top MLB team stacks on DraftKings DFS for Monday, April 1

The first Monday of the 2024 MLB season presents a loaded slate of games as teams begin to get their legs under them in the new campaign. This gives daily fantasy players plenty of options when they head over to DraftKings DFS to set a lineup. The main Monday set at DraftKings allows players to choose from seven games that begin at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Here are our favorite team stacks for Monday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, April 1

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros

George Springer ($5,000)

Justin Turner ($4,500)

Alejandro Kirk ($3,600)

Cavan Biggio ($3,000)

Toronto will begin a three-game set against 0-4 Houston tonight and the Astros will be sending Ronel Blanco to the mound as their starter. The Blue Jays just split their opening series against the Rays and while their team batting average wasn’t great, they still flexed plenty of power at the plate with six home runs and 19 RBI as a team. Springer, Turner, and Biggio all went deep throughout the series while Kirk can get active at the plate. Given how Houston has struggled, I think it’s worth investing in this stack just for the upside.

The Astros are a -142 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Blue Jays a +120 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees

Ketel Marte ($5,200)

Christian Walker ($5,000)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($4,900)

Eugenio Suarez ($4,600)

Arizona had a successful opening series against Colorado over the weekend and will welcome New York tonight to kickstart a three-game series. The Diamondbacks’ bats got busy through the weekend and Gurriel was a monster, belting three home runs and 10 RBI to average 22.5 FP for DFS users. Marte, Walker, and Suarez all averaging 10.3 FP’s themselves, so this is definitely a stack that could yield you positive results.

The Yankees are a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Diamondbacks a +100 underdog. The run total is set at 9.5.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Mookie Betts ($6,500)

Will Smith ($4,600)

Max Muncy ($4,500)

Teoscar Hernandez ($4,400)

L.A. will open a three-game series against rival San Fran tonight and will be going up against rookie righty Keaton Winn, who made five starts for the Giants towards the end of last season. The Dodgers’ lineup has already looked like a juggernaut at times as Betts has jumpstarted a possible MVP campaign by leading the league in home runs (4), hits (11), and RBI (10). Smith, Muncy, and Hernandez are all averaging at least 9.2 fantasy points per game, so you’ll most likely get bang for your buck with this stack.

The Dodgers are a -205 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Giants a +170 underdog. The run total is set at 9.