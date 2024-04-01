Suns vs. Pelicans pick against the spread, over/under for Monday, April 1

A crucial contest in the Western Conference will take place Monday evening with the Phoenix Suns (43-31) facing off against the New Orleans Pelicans (45-29). The Suns are tied with the Kings for the No. 7 seed, while the Pelicans currently hold the No. 6 seed and final automatic playoff spot. These teams have met once this season, with the Suns winning 123-109. Both teams are hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak.

The Pelicans continue to be without Brandon Ingram, who’s recovering from a bone bruise in his knee. The Suns are clean on the injury report.

The Pelicans are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 224.5. New Orleans is -118 on the moneyline while Phoenix is -102.

Suns vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns +1.5

The Suns are 16-20-1 ATS as the road side this season, going 7-6 ATS as road underdogs. The Pelicans are 20-16 ATS at home and 14-11 ATS as home favorites. Phoenix is 5-3 ATS in the last eight games, covering four 9+ spreads as favorites in that span. New Orleans is 4-4 ATS in the same span, covering one double-digit spread.

This is effectively a pick ‘em and I while think the Pelicans have done more good work after the All-Star break, the Suns have more offensive firepower with Ingram out. Give me Phoenix to cover here on the road.

Over/Under: Under 224.5

Phoenix is 16-21 to the over as the road team and New Orleans is 16-20 to the over as the home team. Even though the last meeting between these sides went over this particular line, both teams have been trending to the under lately. The Suns are 6-4 to the over in the last 10 but had nine straight unders after the All-Star break. The Pelicans have gone under their totals in four of the last five games. I like the under here.