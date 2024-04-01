NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, April 1

All six games on Monday’s NBA schedule are part of the main DFS slate at DraftKings, giving managers a bit more flexibility when it comes to adding value plays in lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, $5,000

After four straight games posting 30+ fantasy points, the Celtics backup point guard has put up two sub-10 fantasy point duds. The appeal for Prtichard here will be the possibility of getting heavy minutes in the event of a blowout, especially with Charlotte on a back-to-back set. The Hornets rank 22nd in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards so as long as Pritchard gets more playing time, he’ll deliver strong fantasy value in Monday’s contests.

Jake LaRavia, Grizzlies, $5,000

LaRavia has seen his price increase over the last few weeks as he benefits from additional playing time with the Grizzlies. The second-year forward had a quiet outing against Orlando but went for 42 fantasy points against the Lakers two games ago. LaRavia has an excellent matchup Monday, with the struggling Pistons ranking 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards.

Andre Drummond, Bulls, $4,600

Be sure to check in on the injury report, as the Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back and could rest some players. Drummond has been a consistent presence for Chicago off the bench and might get more playing time if Nikola Vucevic’s minutes are managed. The backup big man provides a solid floor at 22.9 fantasy points per game and should be able to take advantage of Monday’s matchup. The Hawks rank 24th in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers.