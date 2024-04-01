Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s games

April begins in the NBA with a short six-game slate Monday, which means bettors don’t have a ton of options when it comes to finding player props to targets. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum 4+ 3-pointers vs. Hornets (+155)

Tatum hit seven triples in the first meeting against Charlotte this season. He’s gone a bit cold from the perimeter, shooting 33.3% over the last four games. However, this is a matchup for him to get right. The Hornets rank 25th in opponent three-point percentage and Tatum is not going to stop taking shots from deep with heavy volume. I think he has a massive night from downtown Monday.

Myles Turner over 1.5 blocks vs. Nets (-120)

Indiana’s center has been solid as a rim protector of late. He’s blocked at least one shot in seven straight games, going over this particular mark four times in that span. The Nets are not getting blocked at an excessively high clip but they are in tank mode now and might be a little sloppy overall. Turner was blanked in this category in the last meeting against Brooklyn, so he’ll be looking for some payback tonight. I think he rejects at least a couple shots in this contest.

Dejounte Murray 10+ assists vs. Bulls (+110)

The Hawks point guard didn’t hit this mark in either of his previous games against Chicago this season but there’s reason to think he’ll get there tonight. Murray has logged 10+ assists in six of his last eight games, and the Bulls are on the second night of a back-to-back set which could mean they’re a step slower defensively. Chicago ranks 23rd in assists allowed per game as it is. Even with Atlanta down some key rotation players, I think there’s enough competent scorers around Murray to give him double-digit dimes Monday.

Kevin Durant over 25.5 points vs. Pelicans (-105)

Durant has gone over this line in the last three games, suggesting he’s finding to start his scoring form as the playoffs approach. The Suns forward is averaging 26.5 points per game over the last 15 contests on 54/43/83 shooting splits. Durant should continue performing well in a crucial matchup tonight against the Pelicans with major playoff implications. He went for 26 points in the previous meeting against New Orleans and should go over again tonight.