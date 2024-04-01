What Reignmakers PGA TOUR players need to know about Georgia Event Booster Pack and Keegan Bradley Meet and Greet

The year’s biggest event in Georgia is upon us! Check out some of the offerings on deck for Reignmakers PGA TOUR players!

Win a Meet & Greet with Keegan Bradley!

Reignmakers PGA TOUR players will have the opportunity to purchase Georgia Event Booster Packs which will provide the opportunity to meet PGA TOUR pro Keegan Bradley at The Memorial (plus VIP tickets for the winner and a friend)!

Simply purchase and open the Georgia Event Booster Pack on the Primary Market to enter for the chance to win a Meet & Greet with Keegan Bradley at The Memorial Tournament plus VIP tickets for you and a friend for $24.99. There is a limit to one purchase per player while supplies last. Learn more here.

The winner of the sweepstakes will be selected and notified the week of April 29!

Georgia Event Booster Packs will allow Reignmakers PGA TOUR players to strengthen their collection. PGA TOUR Event Booster Packs are curated to the tournament’s field of golfers. And if that’s not enough, use your Booster pack cards to enter our exclusive core contest for a chance to take home the grand prize of the Tiger Jam package! See details for this additional benefit below.

Here’s a breakdown of the drop for Reignmakers PGA TOUR Georgia Event Booster Packs:

Georgia Event Booster Pack Details Pack Initial Price Users eligible for preferred access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue (opens 30 mins prior to drop start) Public Purchase Limits Pack Summary Pack Initial Price Users eligible for preferred access Drop Start Time (public) + End Time Waiting Room/Queue (opens 30 mins prior to drop start) Public Purchase Limits Pack Summary Georgia Event Booster Pack $24.99 Greens Pass holders Preferred Start: 4/8 (Mon), 12:00 p.m. ET; Preferred End: 4/8, 4:30 p.m. ET; Public Start: 4/8 (Mon), 5 p.m. ET; Public End: 4/15 (Mon), 9 a.m. ET Yes Initial: 1 3-cards; Rarity: Core-Rare; Edition Tier: Group 1-5 ; 1 Rare, 1 Core, and 50% chance at 2nd Rare

Discord Community Live Event

Mark your calendars! To celebrate the Georgia Event, we’ll be hosting a live event on Discord on Tuesday, April 9, at 6 p.m. ET. We’ll be ripping packs, talking strategy and offering some exciting sweepstakes. Join us to learn more about some of our Discord-only plus Reignmakers contests and get ready for one of the biggest tournaments of the year!

Tiger Jam Experiential Contest

In addition to our Georgia Event Booster Packs, look out for another great Reignmakers offering during Georgia week! Enter our exclusive CORE contest on April 11 to compete for the grand prize of the Tiger Jam Package! Round out your best CORE lineup because Reignmakers PGA TOUR will also be awarding a VIP package to Las Vegas to the top finisher in the Tiger Jam experiential contest which includes:

Two rounds of golf at legendary Shadow Creek (No. 27 on the Golf Digest top 100 in the U.S.). One on Friday and Saturday.

Access to the Tiger Jam party.

Entry into exclusive contests where you can win admission into Tiger’s Poker Night or a private putting lesson hosted by Tiger Woods.

Access to a private exhibition and Q&A with Tiger Woods.

Three nights hotel stay at the Aria Resort and Casino May 30th-June 2nd.

Tickets to an exclusive VIP Tiger Jam concert by Maroon 5.

$1,000 cash for airfare/travel expenses.

For more info visit: https://www.draftkings.com/pga-tiger-jam-2024

