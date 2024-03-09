Candace Parker called A’ja Wilson to celebrate Tennessee’s win... whoops

When you think of Tennessee women’s basketball, your mind automatically goes to Candace Parker. She has had an illustrious career in Tennessee and continued that momentum to dominate the WNBA. Most recently, she joined the Las Vegas Aces and South Carolina Gamecocks standout A’Ja Wilson.

And when the tandem’s alma mater’s matched up in the Women’s SEC Tournament on Saturday evening, and Parker Facetime’d Wilson with 1.1 seconds to go, apparently already starting to trash talk.

Unfortunately for Parker, 6 ft. 7 South Carolina senior Kamilla Cardoso banked in her first career three-pointer at the buzzer to secure the 74-72 victory for the Gamecocks.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA DEFEATS NO. 5 TENNESSEE ON A BUZZER-BEATER



Kamilla Cardoso's first career three-pointer keeps the Gamecocks undefeated on the season.



@GamecockWBBpic.twitter.com/9hemweOa39 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 10, 2024

Parker either deleted any relevant tweets or kept her trash talk to Wilson because there isn’t anything on her Twitter/X from the past few weeks. Wilson, however, has taken her celebratory trash talk public, even alluding to a friendly wager between the two, posting about Parker’s upcoming Gamecock outfit.