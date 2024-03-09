 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Candace Parker called A’ja Wilson to celebrate Tennessee’s win... whoops

Maybe the GOAT of Vols basketball got to trash-talking juuuust a bit too soon.

By Collin Sherwin
Tennessee forward Rickea Jackson shoots the ball near South Carolina guard Bree Hall during the first quarter of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, March 9, 2024. Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

When you think of Tennessee women’s basketball, your mind automatically goes to Candace Parker. She has had an illustrious career in Tennessee and continued that momentum to dominate the WNBA. Most recently, she joined the Las Vegas Aces and South Carolina Gamecocks standout A’Ja Wilson.

And when the tandem’s alma mater’s matched up in the Women’s SEC Tournament on Saturday evening, and Parker Facetime’d Wilson with 1.1 seconds to go, apparently already starting to trash talk.

Unfortunately for Parker, 6 ft. 7 South Carolina senior Kamilla Cardoso banked in her first career three-pointer at the buzzer to secure the 74-72 victory for the Gamecocks.

Parker either deleted any relevant tweets or kept her trash talk to Wilson because there isn’t anything on her Twitter/X from the past few weeks. Wilson, however, has taken her celebratory trash talk public, even alluding to a friendly wager between the two, posting about Parker’s upcoming Gamecock outfit.

