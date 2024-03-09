Kansas center Hunter Dickinson heads back to locker room vs. Houston

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday’s game against the Houston Cougars, going back to the locker room for further evaluation. Dickinson is one of the top players in the country and the engine for the Jayhawks on both ends of the floor, so this is a potentially massive development late in the season. Dickinson has 11 points and six rebounds in the game so far.

Hunter Dickinson is grabbing and his right shoulder. He just went back to the locker room. #KUbball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) March 9, 2024

The Jayhawks are down big in their contest against the No. 1 team in the country, so there’s a chance Dickinson doesn’t come back even if everything does check out for the center. Kansas has had a rough shooting day against the Cougars and their elite defense, although Dickinson has been fairly solid.

Hunter Dickinson just went straight to the locker room after coming down with an apparent shoulder injury after this play. Not good for Kansas, esp. with McCullar already dinged up. pic.twitter.com/XRKwoq0OBu — Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 9, 2024

Dickinson is averaging 18.0 points and 11.2 rebounds per game this season with Kansas. He was one of the top transfers in the country and was going to change whichever program he chose. His season started on an extreme high in the Champions Classic against Kentucky, dropping 27 points and 21 rebounds in a comeback win for Kansas.

We’ll see if Dickinson’s injury is serious and how it’ll impact the Jayhawks on the seed line for the selection committee. Kansas will be in the tournament but player injuries can impact seeding if the player is of Dickinson’s magnitude.