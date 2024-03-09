Pick on the Spread for South Florida-Tulsa on March 9

The South Florida Bulls have strung together a 15-game winning streak and look to continue their winning ways on Saturday when they are on the road to play against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

South Florida Bulls (-5.5, 146.5) vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

A big catalyst for the Bulls run has been their defense as the team is 31st in the country in opponent 3-point shooting percentage and has played their best on the road. While South Florida is 38th in the country overall in points allowed on a per possession basis, they are allowing 1.1 points per 100 possessions fewer in games away from home and are 10th in points allowed per possession on the road.

While Tulsa’s defense has been inconsistent all season, they have played their best at home, ranking 122nd overall in points allowed on a per possession basis, but surrender 14.8 points per 100 possessions fewer at home with the way they defend the 3-point arc being the reason for the split.

At home, Tulsa is allowing teams to make only 28.9% of their 3-point shots, which ranks 36th in the country while that number shoots up to 38.3% when away from home and face a South Florida squad who’s offense diminishes when away from home.

The Bulls are averaging 11.6 points fewer per 100 possessions in games in a road or neutral court environment than at home and are 60th in the country in percentage of field goal attempts when away from home that come from 3-point range.

In much the same way Tulsa’s defense is far better at home than on the road, the same applies to the offense as the team is averaging 13.7 points more per 100 possessions at home than away from home.

With South Florida’s offense not being quite the same away from home and the team having problems on the boards, ranking just 192nd in the nation in rebound rate, the Bulls’ win streak will be in jeopardy on Saturday.

The Play: Tulsa +5.5

