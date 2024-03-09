Baylor guard Langston Love: Status for game against Texas Tech on Saturday

The No. 11 Baylor Bears will finish the regular season on Saturday, March 9, with a conference matchup on the road against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This game will tip at 6 p.m. ET and air on ESPN2. Baylor guard Langston Love is questionable for the season finale due to an ankle injury.

Love hasn’t played since February 20 when the Bears took on BYU. In the four games since, Baylor has gone 3-1, with the lone loss being in overtime to Houston. The sophomore guard averages 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is not expected to play on Saturday, with Baylor instead choosing to rest him against Texas Tech ahead of the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments. Still, if Love tests the injury during pre-game warmups, he could still play, but for now, that would be considered a surprise. Baylor beat Texas Tech 79-73 in their first matchup this season at the beginning of February.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Red Raiders are listed as two-point favorites. The line opened with Texas Tech as a 1.5-point favorites. The total sits at 147.5.