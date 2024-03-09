Injury update, game status for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. vs. Houston on Saturday

The Kansas Jayhawks will hit the road for their final regular season game against the Houston Cougars on Saturday, March 9. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN. Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is considered a game-time decision after “tweaking his knee” against Kansas State on Tuesday.

Head coach Bill Self said he was undecided on whether or not he would rest McCullar Jr. ahead of and/or during the Big 12 tournament. Kansas heads into this game ranked No. 14 and is likely to make the NCAA tournament even if they lose to No. 1 Houston. The Jayhawks won the first matchup between these teams 78-65. McCullar Jr. played 37 minutes and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in the victory.

Right now, at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cougars are listed as an 8-point favorite. The line opened with Houston as a 9.5-point favorite. The total sits at 139.