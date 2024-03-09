Texas center Dylan Disu: Status for game against Oklahoma on Saturday

The Texas Longhorns will finish their regular season by hosting the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 9. This rivalry game will tip at 2 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. Both OU and Texas have star players that are considered a game-time decision, with the Longhorns’ being center Dylan Disu.

Update 12:57 p.m. Disu is warming up for the Longhorns.

Brock still has a small wrap over the broken thumb but is shooting. #HookEm https://t.co/pkhgjtKxL7 pic.twitter.com/oMqIQHYsds — Eric Henry (@EricCHenry_) March 9, 2024

In Monday’s game against Baylor, Disu was helped off the court with what ESPN’s Kris Budden described as an ankle injury with 10:50 remaining in the second half. But it was actually a sprained left knee, and he remains questionable for Saturday’s contest.

Disu is the second-best scorer for Texas, averaging 16.1 points per game. He adds an average of 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks. Disu does a little bit of everything for the Longhorns and helped them pick up the 75-60 victory over Oklahoma earlier this season. He finished that game with a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards, while adding four assists.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns are listed as a 5.5-point favorite. The line opened with Texas as a 4.5-point favorite. The total sits at 143.5.