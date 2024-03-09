 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas center Dylan Disu: Status for game against Oklahoma on Saturday

Oklahoma and Texas will duke it out on Saturday with key injuries for both teams. Texas forward Dylan Disu is a game-time decision.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu (1) is helped of the court by trainers after hurting his knee during the Big 12 college basketball game between Baylor Bears and Texas Longhorns on March 4, 2024, at Foster Pavilion in Waco, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns will finish their regular season by hosting the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 9. This rivalry game will tip at 2 p.m. ET and air on ESPN. Both OU and Texas have star players that are considered a game-time decision, with the Longhorns’ being center Dylan Disu.

Update 12:57 p.m. Disu is warming up for the Longhorns.

In Monday’s game against Baylor, Disu was helped off the court with what ESPN’s Kris Budden described as an ankle injury with 10:50 remaining in the second half. But it was actually a sprained left knee, and he remains questionable for Saturday’s contest.

Disu is the second-best scorer for Texas, averaging 16.1 points per game. He adds an average of 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks. Disu does a little bit of everything for the Longhorns and helped them pick up the 75-60 victory over Oklahoma earlier this season. He finished that game with a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards, while adding four assists.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns are listed as a 5.5-point favorite. The line opened with Texas as a 4.5-point favorite. The total sits at 143.5.

