Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum: Status for game against Texas on Saturday

The Oklahoma Sooners will wrap up their regular season with a game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, March 9. Tipoff for this rivalry game in Austin, Texas is set for 2 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. All eyes are on whether or not Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum will play as he is considered a true game-time decision. He is dealing with a shoulder injury but is expected to play.

This is the second matchup between these teams this season with Texas winning the first 75-60 in January. McCollum played 33 minutes in that game but struggled shooting, connecting on only three of his 11 attempts from the field. He finished with nine points and added two rebounds, four assists and a steal. It was an off day for McCollum, who leads the Sooners with 13.6 points per game. A healthy McCollum and motivated Oklahoma could be what helps them stay in this game to try and avoid losing their second game of the season to the Longhorns.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Longhorns are listed as a 5.5-point favorite. The line opened with Longhorns as a 4.5-point favorite. The total sits at 143.5.