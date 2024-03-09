2024 fantasy baseball draft kit

The 2024 MLB regular season is just around the corner. But you know what season is already in full swing? Fantasy baseball draft season — and DraftKings nation is here to be your one-stop shop as you prepare to dominate your leagues this summer. We’ve compiled all of our fantasy baseball preview content into one handy guide you can use before and during your draft, from rankings to position previews to sleepers to busts and everything in between. So keep this tab handy when you’re on the clock, and good luck!

Positional previews/rankings

Chris Landers gives you his top 300 players overall for redraft and dynasty leagues, plus his top players at each position and the top 25 prospects to know this season.

Top 300 overall

Top 500 dynasty rankings

Top 25 prospects to know

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Outfield

Starting pitcher

Relief pitcher

Sleepers

These players could be the key to fantasy glory this season. Here are sleepers to target at every position.

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Outfield

Starting pitcher

Relief pitcher

Post-hype sleepers

Second-year breakouts

This year’s version of 2023’s breakout stars

Cheaper alternatives to name brands

One deep sleeper on each team

Busts

Need some players to avoid in your fantasy baseball draft? Jovan Alford has you covered with his top players to avoid at every position.

Catcher

First base

Second base

Third base

Shortstop

Outfield

Starting pitcher

Relief pitcher

Draft strategy

Of course, rankings aren’t enough — we’ve also put together guides for how to navigate each position during your drafts, along with some general tips on draft strategy.

How to approach catcher

How to approach first base

How to approach second base

How to approach third base

How to approach shortstop

How to approach outfield

How to approach starting pitcher

How to approach relief pitcher

Which league format is for you?

Draft rules to live by

What to do with your first-round pick

Best- and worst-case scenarios for every first-rounder

Late helpers and targets for each fantasy category

Can anyone top Acuna at No. 1?

Closer depth chart

Bullpen depth charts for all 30 teams