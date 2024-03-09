College basketball picks: No. 11 Baylor vs. Texas Tech best bet on Saturday, March 9

We have a Lone Star State showdown to close Big 12 regular season action on Saturday as the No. 11 Baylor Bears head west to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Baylor defeated Tech 79-73 in their previous matchup on February 6.

Baylor (22-8, 11-6 Big 12) has rattled off three straight victories heading into this regular season finale, last downing Texas 93-85 on Monday. The Bears were able to overcome a double-digit deficit in the second half to establish a comfortable lead for themselves late. Jalen Bridges had a huge game with 32 points and nine rebounds. Langston Love missed another game with his ankle injury and is questionable for today’s matchup.

Texas Tech (21-7, 10-7 Big 12) has won two straight heading into Senior Night and last buried Oklahoma State in a 75-58 victory on Tuesday. The Red Raiders never trailed in this contest and was able to hold the Cowboys to just 17 points in the first half. Darrion Williams delivered a big effort with 18 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.

The first battle between these two teams was tight until the Bears pulled away with a 15-3 run. Baylor still possesses the most efficient offense in the Big 12 per KenPom and that could present a problem for a Texas Tech defense that has been suspect at times. The Bears are still the top three-point shooting team in the nation but the Red Raiders are no slouches from beyond the arc, shooting 37% in Big 12 play.

What this game means for Baylor

Baylor is in the driver’s seat for the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which would give it a double-bye straight into the quarterfinals. The Bears are also in consideration for being a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Quad 1 road victory to end the regular season would certainly strengthen its case on that front.

What this game means for Texas Tech

Texas Tech is also in line for a double-bye in the Big 12 Tournament and a victory here would solidify its spot as a top four team in the conference. The Red Raiders hit some choppy waters throughout conference play, but still held their own. It would be nice for them to end the regular season with a win over the No. 11 team in the country.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Tech -1.5

Total: 147.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -122, Baylor +102

Pick: Over 147.5

This is a battle of two teams that have been highly proficient from three throughout the regular season. I can easily see both teams getting loose in Lubbock tonight, with Pop Isaacs in control on Senior Day, I’ll take the over here.