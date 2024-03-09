College basketball picks: No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 1 Houston best bet on Saturday, March 9

We have a big time Big 12 battle to close the regular season slate on Saturday as the No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks hit the road to take on the No. 1 Houston Cougars. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. KU handled UH 78-65 in their first matchup on February 3.

Kansas (22-8, 10-7 Big 12) got back in the win column for Senior Night on Tuesday, whomping rival Kansas State in a 90-68 rout. The Jayhawks established a cushion towards the end of the first half and were able to carry that forward through the rest of the game. Hunter Dickinson was huge with 15 points, 20 rebounds, and five blocks. Kevin McCullar Jr. provided 18 points, but re-tweaked his knee and is considered questionable for today’s contest.

Houston (27-3, 14-3 Big 12) was able to officially clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season championship on Wednesday, taking down UCF in a 67-59 road victory. The Cougars won despite shooting only 43.1% from the field and 50% from the free throw line, capitalizing on a 9-0 run they broke off midway through the second half. L.J. Cryer led the way with 25 points.

The Jayhawks dominated the Cougars in their first matchup by outshooting them 68.9% to 36.2% from the field. Houston boasts the most efficient defense in the entire country according to KenPom and it certainly wants a little bit of redemption after that total lapse on defense. They’ll try to stop an effective Kansas offense that’s leading the Big 12 in eFG% at 53.6%.

What this game means for Kansas

The top four seeds in the Big 12 will receive a double-bye straight to the quarterfinals in next week’s conference tournament and KU currently falls just below that as the No. 5 seed. The Jayhawks need both a win and a Texas Tech loss to Baylor this afternoon to jump up to the four and they’ll be extra motivated to take down the nation’s top team for a second time this year.

What this game means for Houston

While Houston has already claimed a share of the Big 12 regular season title, it hasn’t quite secured the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tourney just yet. Iowa State still has a shot at it if various tiebreaker scenarios goes in its favor and it all hinges on UH losing this afternoon. The Cougars should go ahead and leave no doubt with a win.

Kansas vs. Houston odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -7.5

Total: 137

Moneyline: Houston -340, Kansas +270

Pick: Houston -7.5

Kansas has been shaky on the road as of late and will be closing the season in a tough environment against the nation’s top ranked team. Houston will be motivated to avenge its loss to KU earlier in the season and I think it gets the job done and covers here.