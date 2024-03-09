College basketball picks: Oklahoma vs. Texas best bet on Saturday, March 9

Saturday will mark the end of an era as the Oklahoma Sooners will visit the Texas Longhorns in what will be the final Big 12 regular season game for both teams before jumping to the SEC next year. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. UT downed OU 75-60 in their first matchup back on January 23.

Oklahoma (20-10, 8-9 Big 12) was able to send its home fans happy for Senior Night on Tuesday, taking down Cincinnati in a 74-71 overtime win. This was an offensive struggle as both teams shot under 40% from the field. That was apparent in OT as both teams combined for just 11 points in the extra period. Le’Tre Darthard buried the final two free throws for the Sooners and he led the way with 18 points. Javian McCollum missed the game with a shoulder injury and he’s questionable for this matchup.

Texas (19-11, 8-9 Big 12) is hoping to end its regular season with a W after taking a 93-85 road loss to Baylor earlier in the week on Monday. The Longhorns actually held a double-digit lead in the second half before the Bears stormed back, establishing a comfortable lead of their own and leaving the Horns in the dust. Max Abmas had 33 points and five assists in the loss. Dylan Disu only played 10 minutes due to a knee injury and is a game-time decision for this battle.

The Longhorns were able to put the clamps on the Sooners in the second half of their first matchup, holding them to just 39.3% shooting while out-rebounding them 40-24. This should be a closer contest than their first matchup as both teams are ranked in the top 40 in KenPom heading into it. Something to watch will be Oklahoma possessions as it will feature an offense that has been pedestrian in Big 12 play going up against a defense that has also been meddling. The Sooners have shot just 33.4% from three in conference play, but we’ll see if they can take advantage of a Horns defense allowing teams to shoot a league-high 37% from downtown.

What this game means for Oklahoma

Oklahoma would be the No. 9 seed in the Big 12 Tournament if the regular season ended at this very moment and that would guarantee it a first-round bye. For today’s contest, the Sooners would love to take out a rival to close the regular season and a victory would bulk up their NCAA Tournament resume.

What this game means for Texas

Texas is the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 at the moment and whether it wins or loses, it still will most likely match up with Oklahoma again in the second round next Thursday. Still, its Senior Day in Austin and the Longhorns can add one final quality victory at home here.

Oklahoma vs. Texas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -5.5

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Texas -230, Oklahoma +190

Pick: Oklahoma +5.5

Texas has won 13 games at home this season and many of those games have been close as it is 6-11 against the spread in those games. Oklahoma should be motivated to put up a bigger fight after their last showdown and I’ll take the Sooners to cover here.