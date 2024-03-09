F1 live stream: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV and online

The 2024 F1 season continues on Saturday with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The green flag drops at 12 p.m. ET and the race will air on ESPN2.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN, on ESPN+, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second race of the 2024 season and Max Verstappen is favored to continue his dominance on the track. Earlier this week, he was installed at -450 to win the race for the second time in his career. He claimed pole position during Friday qualifying, and is now an overwhelming -800 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen finished second last year, right behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez. This year, Pérez is second in odds at +1100. Charles Leclerc follows at +1300, Fernando Alonso is +2800, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are each +4500.

This year’s race will feature a new face with Oliver Bearman in one of the Ferrari cars. He replaced Carlos Sainz who came down with appendicitis this week and had to miss the events. Last season, Bearman made his F1 practice debut, getting track time in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi for the Haas team.

Here’s a look at the full starting lineup as the race prepares to get underway.