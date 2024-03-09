 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 live stream: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on TV and online

We go over how you can watch the Formula One race, what time it will begin and how long it will last.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the circuit during the practice session of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 07, 2024. Photo by Mohammed Saad/Anadolu via Getty Images

The 2024 F1 season continues on Saturday with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The green flag drops at 12 p.m. ET and the race will air on ESPN2.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at WatchESPN, on ESPN+, and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

This is the second race of the 2024 season and Max Verstappen is favored to continue his dominance on the track. Earlier this week, he was installed at -450 to win the race for the second time in his career. He claimed pole position during Friday qualifying, and is now an overwhelming -800 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Verstappen finished second last year, right behind Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez. This year, Pérez is second in odds at +1100. Charles Leclerc follows at +1300, Fernando Alonso is +2800, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are each +4500.

This year’s race will feature a new face with Oliver Bearman in one of the Ferrari cars. He replaced Carlos Sainz who came down with appendicitis this week and had to miss the events. Last season, Bearman made his F1 practice debut, getting track time in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi for the Haas team.

Here’s a look at the full starting lineup as the race prepares to get underway.

2024 Saudi Arabian GP Entry List

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Guanyu Zhou 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

