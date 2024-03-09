F1 odds: Max Verstappen is huge favorite to win 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but who follows?

Race day is upon us at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will get going at noon ET. The second race of the year will see Max Verstappen looking to claim his second straight victory. If it’s anything like last week in Bahrain, the question will not be if Verstappen will win, but how the rest of the field will shake out.

Verstappen continued early season dominance, claiming pole position for a second straight race. Prior to race weekend, he was -450 to win the race and he now sits at -800 after claiming pole. A year ago, he finished second behind teammate Sergio Pérez. Verstappen won the race the year prior and finished second behind Lewis Hamilton in the inaugural race in 2021.

Pérez has the second best odds to win at +1100 after opening at +900. The top five in race-day odds close out with Charles Leclerc at +1300, Fernando Alonso at +2800, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied at +4500.

One notable note further down the odds list involves the Ferrari team. Carlos Sainz opened with +1800 odds to win, but came down with appendicitis. Oliver Bearman replaced him for the weekend and is +18000 to win.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.