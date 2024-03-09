 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 odds: Max Verstappen is huge favorite to win 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but who follows?

We break down the opening odds for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year.

By David Fucillo
Gianluigi Buffon presents Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing with the pole position award during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 8, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Race day is upon us at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will get going at noon ET. The second race of the year will see Max Verstappen looking to claim his second straight victory. If it’s anything like last week in Bahrain, the question will not be if Verstappen will win, but how the rest of the field will shake out.

Verstappen continued early season dominance, claiming pole position for a second straight race. Prior to race weekend, he was -450 to win the race and he now sits at -800 after claiming pole. A year ago, he finished second behind teammate Sergio Pérez. Verstappen won the race the year prior and finished second behind Lewis Hamilton in the inaugural race in 2021.

Pérez has the second best odds to win at +1100 after opening at +900. The top five in race-day odds close out with Charles Leclerc at +1300, Fernando Alonso at +2800, and Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri tied at +4500.

One notable note further down the odds list involves the Ferrari team. Carlos Sainz opened with +1800 odds to win, but came down with appendicitis. Oliver Bearman replaced him for the weekend and is +18000 to win.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix odds

Driver Race day odds Opening odds
Driver Race day odds Opening odds
Max Verstappen -800 -450
Sergio Perez +1100 +900
Charles Leclerc +1300 +1200
Fernando Alonso +2800 +8000
Lando Norris +4500 +2800
Oscar Piastri +4500 +5000
George Russell +5000 +3500
Lewis Hamilton +5500 +2000
Carlos Sainz/Oliver Bearman +18000 +1800
Lance Stroll +30000 +20000
Yuki Tsunoda +50000 +30000
Alexander Albon +60000 +30000
Daniel Ricciardo +60000 +30000
Kevin Magnussen +60000 +40000
Nico Hulkenberg +60000 +40000
Esteban Ocon +80000 +40000
Guanyu Zhou +80000 +30000
Logan Sargeant +80000 +50000
Pierre Gasly +80000 +40000
Valtteri Bottas +80000 +30000

More From DraftKings Network