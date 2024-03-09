 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and what time the race starts at Phoenix Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Sammy Smith (#8 JR Motorsports Pilot Flying J/BTI Chevrolet) during The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on March 2, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jeff Speer/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend for the 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. The Phoenix Raceway will host the event on Saturday, March 9. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FS1 or on the Fox Sports App.

The first two stages of this race will each be 45 laps. The final stage will be increased to 110 laps. Typically, this race lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours. Sammy Smith is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag in 2:26:12 last year. Noah Gragson won in 2022 with a time of 2:01:35, while Austin Cindric needed 2:25:37 to win in 2021.

William Byron has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +240 and is followed by Chandler Smith (+550), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Cole Custer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+650). Smith has +1100 odds to add another win to his total at this event.

How to watch the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

Date: Saturday, March 9
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Live streaming the race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No. Time
Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Cole Custer 00 27.38
2 Chandler Smith 81 27.507
3 Corey Heim 26 27.507
4 Riley Herbst 98 27.51
5 Justin Allgaier 7 27.603
6 Sheldon Creed 18 27.655
7 Jesse Love 2 27.704
8 Aric Almirola 19 27.75
9 John H. Nemechek 20 27.761
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16 27.773
11 Brandon Jones 9 27.797
12 Parker Kligerman 48 27.807
13 Ryan Sieg 39 27.81
14 Kyle Weatherman 91 27.834
15 Austin Hill 21 27.867
16 Sammy Smith 8 27.878
17 Jeb Burton 27 27.918
18 Parker Retzlaff 31 27.956
19 Hailie Deegan 15 27.961
20 Anthony Alfredo 5 27.981
21 Sam Mayer 1 28.003
22 Brennan Poole 44 28.044
23 Shane Van Gisbergen 97 28.12
24 Leland Honeyman 42 28.165
25 Jeremy Clements 51 28.214
26 Kyle Sieg 28 28.215
27 Josh Williams 11 28.316
28 William Byron 17 28.321
29 B.J. McLeod 78 28.362
30 Ryan Ellis 43 28.383
31 Blaine Perkins 29 28.459
32 J.J. Yeley 14 28.672
33 Dawson Cram 4 28.764
34 Nick Leitz 92 28.903
35 C.J. McLaughlin 38 29.025
36 Frankie Muniz 35 29.304
37 Patrick Emerling 07 30.073
38 Garrett Smithley 6 DNS
39 Ryan Vargas 32 DNS

