How to watch Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Phoenix, Arizona this weekend for the 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200. The Phoenix Raceway will host the event on Saturday, March 9. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FS1 or on the Fox Sports App.
The first two stages of this race will each be 45 laps. The final stage will be increased to 110 laps. Typically, this race lasts between two and two-and-a-half hours. Sammy Smith is the reigning winner, taking the checkered flag in 2:26:12 last year. Noah Gragson won in 2022 with a time of 2:01:35, while Austin Cindric needed 2:25:37 to win in 2021.
William Byron has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +240 and is followed by Chandler Smith (+550), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Cole Custer (+600) and Justin Allgaier (+650). Smith has +1100 odds to add another win to his total at this event.
How to watch the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Date: Saturday, March 9
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App
Live streaming the race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Starting lineup
2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 starting lineup
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time
|Pos
|Driver
|Car No.
|Time
|1
|Cole Custer
|00
|27.38
|2
|Chandler Smith
|81
|27.507
|3
|Corey Heim
|26
|27.507
|4
|Riley Herbst
|98
|27.51
|5
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|27.603
|6
|Sheldon Creed
|18
|27.655
|7
|Jesse Love
|2
|27.704
|8
|Aric Almirola
|19
|27.75
|9
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|27.761
|10
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|27.773
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|27.797
|12
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|27.807
|13
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|27.81
|14
|Kyle Weatherman
|91
|27.834
|15
|Austin Hill
|21
|27.867
|16
|Sammy Smith
|8
|27.878
|17
|Jeb Burton
|27
|27.918
|18
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|27.956
|19
|Hailie Deegan
|15
|27.961
|20
|Anthony Alfredo
|5
|27.981
|21
|Sam Mayer
|1
|28.003
|22
|Brennan Poole
|44
|28.044
|23
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|97
|28.12
|24
|Leland Honeyman
|42
|28.165
|25
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|28.214
|26
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|28.215
|27
|Josh Williams
|11
|28.316
|28
|William Byron
|17
|28.321
|29
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|28.362
|30
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|28.383
|31
|Blaine Perkins
|29
|28.459
|32
|J.J. Yeley
|14
|28.672
|33
|Dawson Cram
|4
|28.764
|34
|Nick Leitz
|92
|28.903
|35
|C.J. McLaughlin
|38
|29.025
|36
|Frankie Muniz
|35
|29.304
|37
|Patrick Emerling
|07
|30.073
|38
|Garrett Smithley
|6
|DNS
|39
|Ryan Vargas
|32
|DNS