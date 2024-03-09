 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for spring Phoenix Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars driving on pit road during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Axalta Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on March 14, 2015 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Robert Laberge/NASCAR via Getty Images

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continues on Saturday with qualifying and racing for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway. It’s a mouthful for what was previously the United Rentals 200.

Qualifying will run at 1 p.m. ET and air on FS2 while the race will run at 4:30 p.m. and air on FS1. The starting lineup will be settled with traditional single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to put up their fastest time and the fastest drive claims pole position.

William Byron heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +240 and is followed by Chandler Smith at +550. John H. Nemechek and Cole Custer are each +600 and Justin Allgaier closes out the top five with +650 odds.

Custer won the season-ending Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Sammy Smith is the defending winner of this particular race, and is +1100 to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 entry list

Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Jesse Love 2
4 Dawson Cram 4
5 Anthony Alfredo 5
6 Garrett Smithley 6
7 Patrick Emerling 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Sammy Smith 8
10 Brandon Jones 9
11 Josh Williams 11
12 J.J. Yeley 14
13 Hailie Deegan 15
14 A.J. Allmendinger 16
15 William Byron 17
16 Sheldon Creed 18
17 Aric Almirola 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Corey Heim 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Kyle Sieg 28
23 Blaine Perkins 29
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 TBD 32
26 Frankie Muniz 35
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Leland Honeyman 42
30 Ryan Ellis 43
31 Brennan Poole 44
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 Chandler Smith 81
36 Kyle Weatherman 91
37 TBD 92
38 Shane Van Gisbergen 97
39 Riley Herbst 98

