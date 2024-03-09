NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for spring Phoenix Xfinity race

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season continues on Saturday with qualifying and racing for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway. It’s a mouthful for what was previously the United Rentals 200.

Qualifying will run at 1 p.m. ET and air on FS2 while the race will run at 4:30 p.m. and air on FS1. The starting lineup will be settled with traditional single-car, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to put up their fastest time and the fastest drive claims pole position.

William Byron heads into qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +240 and is followed by Chandler Smith at +550. John H. Nemechek and Cole Custer are each +600 and Justin Allgaier closes out the top five with +650 odds.

Custer won the season-ending Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway. Sammy Smith is the defending winner of this particular race, and is +1100 to repeat.

Here is the full entry list for the 2024 Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.