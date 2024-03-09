 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Shriners Children’s 500 in Phoenix

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

By Teddy Ricketson
A general view of racing during the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 13, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR will be in Phoenix, Arizona for its next race. The Phoenix Raceway will host the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 10. The day before, qualifying will take place. Practice will be held Friday afternoon, but qualifying is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Phoenix Raceway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. After the entry list is split into two groups, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B running a single-car, one-lap qualifier. Its five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+650), William Byron (+700), Ross Chastain (+900) and Denny Hamlin (+900). Byron won last year’s race after five extra laps in overtime. Larson won the Pennzoil 400 last week.

Here is the full entry list for the Shriners Children’s 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 Derek Kraus 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network