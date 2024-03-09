NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Shriners Children’s 500 in Phoenix

NASCAR will be in Phoenix, Arizona for its next race. The Phoenix Raceway will host the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 on Sunday, March 10. The day before, qualifying will take place. Practice will be held Friday afternoon, but qualifying is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

The Phoenix Raceway utilizes the one-lap qualifying format. After the entry list is split into two groups, the drivers in Group A will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B running a single-car, one-lap qualifier. Its five fastest drivers will also advance to the final round of qualifying. The 10 remaining drivers will run a new single-car, one-lap qualifier, with the fastest driver earning pole position for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Larson has the best odds to win the 2024 Shriners Children’s 500 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +550 and is followed by Ryan Blaney (+650), William Byron (+700), Ross Chastain (+900) and Denny Hamlin (+900). Byron won last year’s race after five extra laps in overtime. Larson won the Pennzoil 400 last week.

Here is the full entry list for the Shriners Children’s 500 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.