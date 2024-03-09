 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Shriners Children’s 500 race

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars driving on pit road during the NASCAR XFINITY Series Axalta Faster. Tougher. Brighter. 200 at Phoenix International Raceway on March 14, 2015 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NASCAR rolls along in the desert, traveling to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the Shriners Children’s 500. The race runs on Sunday, but is preceded the day before by qualifying. You can watch the starting lineup get set on FS1 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view qualifying via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The field will run two rounds of qualifying to settle the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup. The field will be split in half for the first round. Group A and B will each run single-car, one-lap qualifying and the top five from each group will transfer to the second round. Those ten drivers will then compete for pole position.

Last week’s race champion, Kyle Larson, is favored to win for the second consecutive week. He’s installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. He’s never won this race before, but he claimed victory in Phoenix at the season-ending championship race in 2021. Ryan Blaney has the second best odds to win at +650 while defending race champ William Byron follows at +700. Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Martin Truex, Jr. all follow at +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 500

Date: Saturday, March 9
Time: 2:10 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Entry list

2024 Shriners Children’s 500 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Josh Berry 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Noah Gragson 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Kaz Grala 15
15 Derek Kraus 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Daniel Hemric 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 John H. Nemechek 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Justin Haley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Zane Smith 71
35 Carson Hocevar 77
36 Daniel Suarez 99

