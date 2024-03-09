NASCAR qualifying: How to watch the starting lineup get set for the Shriners Children’s 500 race

NASCAR rolls along in the desert, traveling to Phoenix Raceway this weekend for the Shriners Children’s 500. The race runs on Sunday, but is preceded the day before by qualifying. You can watch the starting lineup get set on FS1 at 2:10 p.m. ET.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view qualifying via live online stream at FS1 or through the Fox Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

The field will run two rounds of qualifying to settle the pole position and the rest of the starting lineup. The field will be split in half for the first round. Group A and B will each run single-car, one-lap qualifying and the top five from each group will transfer to the second round. Those ten drivers will then compete for pole position.

Last week’s race champion, Kyle Larson, is favored to win for the second consecutive week. He’s installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +550 odds. He’s never won this race before, but he claimed victory in Phoenix at the season-ending championship race in 2021. Ryan Blaney has the second best odds to win at +650 while defending race champ William Byron follows at +700. Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Martin Truex, Jr. all follow at +900.

How to watch qualifying for the Shriners Children’s 500

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 2:10 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, Fox Sports App

Entry list