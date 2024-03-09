Fantasy baseball 2024: This year’s Spencer Strider, Ronald Acuna Jr. and more

Okay, so odds are no one will manage to be “this year’s Ronald Acuna”; he just put up one of the greatest offensive seasons the sport has ever seen, after all. But still, misleading hook aside, there are lessons to be learned from Acuna’s spectacular 2023 season — we might not be able to find another 40/70 player, but we can look at Acuna’s profile, where he was being drafted, and see whether anyone else might fit a similar bill entering 2024.

And that’s where this column comes in. We’re going to take five of last year’s superlative players — for both better and worse — and see if we can find comps for them this year. Starting with, well, you guessed it.

This year’s Ronald Acuna: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

From first-rounder to consensus No. 1 pick

This time last year, Acuna was coming off a torn ACL in 2021 that led to his worst season as a pro in 2022 — a clear first-round talent, but far from the slam-dunk No. 1 overall megastar he is today. Like Acuna, Tatis Jr. got off to a Hall of Fame start to his career, hitting .293/.369/.596 in his age-20 through 22 seasons. Like Acuna, that start was derailed: first by wrist and shoulder surgeries, then by a PED suspension that led to a late start to his 2023 campaign. And finally, like Acuna, Tatis Jr. failed to recapture his previous form while still putting up respectable fantasy numbers in the end.

And make no mistake: For all the bad vibes, Tatis Jr. still went 25-25 with 169 combined runs and RBI in 141 games — in a down season. That should give you an idea of the type of talent we’re dealing with here. Just about every player who’s ever been as good as Tatis was as young as he was has wound up in the Hall of Fame; we’re talking names like Ted Williams and Joe DiMaggio, in terms of offensive production before turning 23. Bet on that profile.

This year’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

The first-rounder who fails to recoup value

Maybe this is unduly paranoid; it would hardly be the first time that Ohtani has bucked all conventional wisdom. But while we don’t know exactly what kind of surgery Ohtani had last year, the track record of hitters in their first year back from a serious elbow operation isn’t great — just ask Bryce Harper, Trevor Story or Max Muncy, to name a few recent examples. Heck, you can even ask Ohtani himself, as he came back from Tommy John in 2019 only to put up relatively pedestrian numbers at the plate. Ohtani is a walking outlier, but there’s a lot to overcome here, and a lot of history working against him. At his current price point, and especially with UT-only eligibility, it feels like there are more ways things can go wrong for him than for most first-rounders.

This year’s Spencer Strider: Eury Perez, Miami Marlins

The still-unproven young pitcher who establishes himself as a premier ace

I haven’t been shy about my love for Perez, who did things during his rookie year that 20-year-olds simply shouldn’t be able to do. Yes, there’s still some polishing to be done, particularly with his command, but come on: He posted a 29% strikeout rate and 3.15 ERA, and each of his slider, curveball, and changeup were among the top 10 in baseball in whiff rate for their pitch type. At 20 years old! As with Tatis Jr., just about everyone who’s shown this much this early in their career has gone on to superstardom, and Perez should be no different — starting this season, when he should finally get up to at least 150-160 innings pitched.

This year’s Cody Bellinger: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

The left-for-dead star who resurrects his career

I’m planting my flag here one more time. We don’t need to rehash Buxton’s long, long injury history, and his struggles at the plate even when healthy last season. But there’s still a star-level bat in here — from 2019 through 2022, he put up an .874 OPS with 70 homers in 279 games, a single-season pace of around 40 — and at the risk of being Charlie Brown with the football, we’ve been given reason to believe that this time might actually be different. In fact, the Twins have spent all winter talking about how much better this offseason has gone for Buxton, and the fact that the team feels comfortable enough to pencil him in as their center fielder on something like a full-time basis should be treated like a great sign. And besides, even if things go pear-shaped again, Buxton’s current ADP is so cheap that it won’t hurt you too much to take the gamble.

This year’s Dylan Cease: Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

The ace who goes bust

Cease’s 2023 was undone by an inability to throw strikes, and while Peralta’s command isn’t quite as iffy as Cease’s, he’s already shown us how volatile he can be — just go back to last year’s All-Star braek, when he had a 4.70 ERA, 1.304 WHIP, and a 9.6% walk rate. Granted, he caught fire down the stretch, but no one’s denying Cease’s ceiling either. This is the way of things with guys like Peralta, and Cease, and Blake Snell; given their shaky command, you’re better off buying the dip and passing at their high points. And Peralta’s stock is certainly at an all-time high right now, despite the fact that, unlike Cease, he’s an iffy bet for a full-season workload — he’s cracked the 150-inning mark just once in his career.

This year’s Jordan Walker: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

The much-hyped rookie who winds up back in the Minors

I really hate being this guy, because De La Cruz is as fun as it gets when he’s rolling. Alas, I’m forced to remind everyone: The guy just hit .191 in the second half while getting benched against left-handed pitching, and while he could make major strides as he gets used to the Majors, his approach needs some serious work. That might not be a problem on some other teams, but with (deep breath) Matt McLain and Spencer Steer and Jonathan India and Noelvi Marte and Jeimer Candelario and Christian Encarnacion-Strand also on the roster for the Reds — plus a mandate to compete given what this roster showed last season — it’s not hard to see Cincy give him a bit of time back in Triple-A to regain his confidence if he starts the year the way he ended 2023.