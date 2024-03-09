2024 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The last-ever Pac-12 Tournament will be somewhat bittersweet, as for the final time the Conference of Champions will come together for an unforgettable four days of basketball. While it’s been a struggle to be a power league and it’s not the ending the Pac-12 was hoping for, it should be very competitive as a men’s basketball league with 15 NCAA Division I national titles comes to an end.

2024 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 Cal vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 Oregon vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 Washington State vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Colorado vs Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Championship: Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 p.m., Fox

Odds to win

Arizona −160

Colorado +500

Washington State +500

Oregon +1000

Utah +1500

Washington +3000

UCLA +4500

USC +6500

Stanford +6500

California +13000

Arizona State +16000

Oregon State +35000

Pac-12 March Madness Bids

Right now ESPN’s Joe Lunardi only has two Pac-12 teams in the tournament, Arizona and Washington State. Colorado is one of the first four out, with basically every other team heading to Las Vegas needing to cut down the nets to earn a spot in March Madness 2024.