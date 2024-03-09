2024 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The last-ever Pac-12 Tournament will be somewhat bittersweet, as for the final time the Conference of Champions will come together for an unforgettable four days of basketball. While it’s been a struggle to be a power league and it’s not the ending the Pac-12 was hoping for, it should be very competitive as a men’s basketball league with 15 NCAA Division I national titles comes to an end.
2024 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket
First round: Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Cal vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 Oregon vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 Washington State vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Colorado vs Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Semifinals: Friday, March 15
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Championship: Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 p.m., Fox
Odds to win
Arizona −160
Colorado +500
Washington State +500
Oregon +1000
Utah +1500
Washington +3000
UCLA +4500
USC +6500
Stanford +6500
California +13000
Arizona State +16000
Oregon State +35000
Pac-12 March Madness Bids
Right now ESPN’s Joe Lunardi only has two Pac-12 teams in the tournament, Arizona and Washington State. Colorado is one of the first four out, with basically every other team heading to Las Vegas needing to cut down the nets to earn a spot in March Madness 2024.