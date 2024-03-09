 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

We’re going over everything you need to know for the Pac-12 Tournament, including bracket, seeding, schedule and odds to win.

Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson celebrates after making a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at McKale Center. Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

The last-ever Pac-12 Tournament will be somewhat bittersweet, as for the final time the Conference of Champions will come together for an unforgettable four days of basketball. While it’s been a struggle to be a power league and it’s not the ending the Pac-12 was hoping for, it should be very competitive as a men’s basketball league with 15 NCAA Division I national titles comes to an end.

2024 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 Cal vs. No. 10 Stanford, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 11:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 5: No. 1 Arizona vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 Oregon vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 Washington State vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Colorado vs Game 4 winner, 11:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 10:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1

Championship: Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9 p.m., Fox

Odds to win

Arizona −160
Colorado +500
Washington State +500
Oregon +1000
Utah +1500
Washington +3000
UCLA +4500
USC +6500
Stanford +6500
California +13000
Arizona State +16000
Oregon State +35000

Pac-12 March Madness Bids

Right now ESPN’s Joe Lunardi only has two Pac-12 teams in the tournament, Arizona and Washington State. Colorado is one of the first four out, with basically every other team heading to Las Vegas needing to cut down the nets to earn a spot in March Madness 2024.

