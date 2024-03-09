2024 SEC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 SEC Tournament returns to Bridgestone Arena on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee starting Wednesday, March 13.
Despite a loss at home on Senior Day to the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tennessee Volunteers are the outright regular season conference champions for the first time since 2008. Rick Barnes’s group will also be looking to clinch a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament by adding another trophy in Nashville as well.
By most metrics, the SEC is either the third-or-fourth-best conference in the country in terms of power rankings. With five teams having NET rankings better than 30, any team that survives the gauntlet in Music City will be amongst the favorites to cut down the nets in Phoenix at the Final Four as well.
One player to watch for is Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, who is likely the SEC Player of the Year as well. Auburn’s Johni Broome will be First Team All-SEC as well, and there are plenty of other future NBA stars that will be competing as well.
2024 SEC Tournament Bracket
First round: Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri: 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
Second round: Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State: 1 p.m., SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 Winner: 3:30 p.m., SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State: 7 p.m., SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner: 9:30 p.m., SEC Network
Quarterfinals: Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 winner: 11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 winner: 2:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 winner: 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals: Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Championship: Sunday, March 17
Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook
Tennessee +130
Auburn +260
Kentucky +400
Alabama +450
Florida +2000
Mississippi State +6500
South Carolina +8000
Texas A&M +14000
Ole Miss +25000
LSU +30000
Arkansas +30000
Georgia +50000
Vanderbilt +100000
Missouri +100000
SEC March Madness Bids
Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida have nothing to worry about in Nashville, they’re just playing for NCAA Tournament seeding. And Tennessee has a chance at a No. 1 seed as well.
Mississippi State looks to be in good shape as well, but they might need to win a game or two to avoid being in the First Four in Dayton. But other than that, every team will likely need to cut down the nets in Nashville to have any chance at making the Big Dance.