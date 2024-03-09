2024 SEC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The 2024 SEC Tournament returns to Bridgestone Arena on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee starting Wednesday, March 13.

Despite a loss at home on Senior Day to the Kentucky Wildcats, the Tennessee Volunteers are the outright regular season conference champions for the first time since 2008. Rick Barnes’s group will also be looking to clinch a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament by adding another trophy in Nashville as well.

By most metrics, the SEC is either the third-or-fourth-best conference in the country in terms of power rankings. With five teams having NET rankings better than 30, any team that survives the gauntlet in Music City will be amongst the favorites to cut down the nets in Phoenix at the Final Four as well.

One player to watch for is Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, who is likely the SEC Player of the Year as well. Auburn’s Johni Broome will be First Team All-SEC as well, and there are plenty of other future NBA stars that will be competing as well.

2024 SEC Tournament Bracket

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt: 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri: 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Second round: Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State: 1 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 Winner: 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State: 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner: 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Quarterfinals: Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 winner: 11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 winner: 2:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 winner: 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 3:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Sunday, March 17

Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 1 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

Tennessee +130

Auburn +260

Kentucky +400

Alabama +450

Florida +2000

Mississippi State +6500

South Carolina +8000

Texas A&M +14000

Ole Miss +25000

LSU +30000

Arkansas +30000

Georgia +50000

Vanderbilt +100000

Missouri +100000

SEC March Madness Bids

Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida have nothing to worry about in Nashville, they’re just playing for NCAA Tournament seeding. And Tennessee has a chance at a No. 1 seed as well.

Mississippi State looks to be in good shape as well, but they might need to win a game or two to avoid being in the First Four in Dayton. But other than that, every team will likely need to cut down the nets in Nashville to have any chance at making the Big Dance.