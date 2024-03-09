2024 ACC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The ACC certainly isn’t the men’s basketball conference it’s been in the past compared to the rest of the power leagues in 2024. But it’s still got plenty of depth, and the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will play host to what should be an exciting tournament with plenty on the line.
All games will be available on the ACC Network and the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). Below we break down the bracket, odds, and schedule for the 2024 ACC Tournament.
2024 ACC Tournament
ACC Tournament Bracket
Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 13. Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 North Carolina State vs. No. 15 Louisville: 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
Game 3: No. 14 Miami vs. No. 11 Boston College:, 7 p.m., ACC Network
Wednesday, March 13
Game 4: No. 9. Florida State vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Clemson, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2/ ESPNU
Thursday, March 14
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 North Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Pitt: 2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Virginia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Friday, March 15
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner: 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner: 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, March 16
Championship: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook
North Carolina +150
Duke +160
Clemson +850
Wake Forest +900
Pittsburgh +1200
Virginia +1900
Virginia Tech +3000
Syracuse +6500
Florida State +10000
North Carolina State +15000
Miami FL +15000
Notre Dame +30000
Boston College +30000
Louisville +50000
ACC March Madness Bids
Blue bloods Duke and North Carolina stand atop the final standings, and you can add Clemson as another team safely in the NCAA Tournament. Virginia is in by most calculations, but they are in no way safe and will likely need to find a win or two in DC to advance.
Wake Forest and Pitt are two teams that could still steal an at-large bid without necessarily cutting down the nets, and total of ten teams won nine plus games in the 20-game conference campaign. That means a magical run to win the trophy is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.