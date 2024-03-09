 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 ACC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

We’re going over everything you need to know for the ACC Tournament, including bracket, seeding, schedule and odds to win.

By DKNetworkStaff
Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cormac Ryan reacts to a basket by guard Elliot Cadeau during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Tar Heels won 84-79.&nbsp; Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC certainly isn’t the men’s basketball conference it’s been in the past compared to the rest of the power leagues in 2024. But it’s still got plenty of depth, and the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will play host to what should be an exciting tournament with plenty on the line.

All games will be available on the ACC Network and the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). Below we break down the bracket, odds, and schedule for the 2024 ACC Tournament.

2024 ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament Bracket

Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 13. Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 North Carolina State vs. No. 15 Louisville: 4:30 p.m., ACC Network
Game 3: No. 14 Miami vs. No. 11 Boston College:, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 9. Florida State vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Clemson, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2/ ESPNU

Thursday, March 14

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 North Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Pitt: 2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Virginia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner: 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner: 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 16

Championship: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

North Carolina +150
Duke +160
Clemson +850
Wake Forest +900
Pittsburgh +1200
Virginia +1900
Virginia Tech +3000
Syracuse +6500
Florida State +10000
North Carolina State +15000
Miami FL +15000
Notre Dame +30000
Boston College +30000
Louisville +50000

ACC March Madness Bids

Blue bloods Duke and North Carolina stand atop the final standings, and you can add Clemson as another team safely in the NCAA Tournament. Virginia is in by most calculations, but they are in no way safe and will likely need to find a win or two in DC to advance.

Wake Forest and Pitt are two teams that could still steal an at-large bid without necessarily cutting down the nets, and total of ten teams won nine plus games in the 20-game conference campaign. That means a magical run to win the trophy is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

