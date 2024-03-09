2024 ACC Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The ACC certainly isn’t the men’s basketball conference it’s been in the past compared to the rest of the power leagues in 2024. But it’s still got plenty of depth, and the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. will play host to what should be an exciting tournament with plenty on the line.

All games will be available on the ACC Network and the ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU). Below we break down the bracket, odds, and schedule for the 2024 ACC Tournament.

2024 ACC Tournament

ACC Tournament Bracket

Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 13. Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 Notre Dame: 2 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 North Carolina State vs. No. 15 Louisville: 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Game 3: No. 14 Miami vs. No. 11 Boston College:, 7 p.m., ACC Network

Wednesday, March 13

Game 4: No. 9. Florida State vs. No. 8 Virginia Tech: 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest: 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 7 Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 6 Clemson, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2/ ESPNU

Thursday, March 14

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 1 North Carolina: 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 4 Pitt: 2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. No. 3 Virginia, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Friday, March 15

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner: 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner: 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, March 16

Championship: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win from DraftKings Sportsbook

North Carolina +150

Duke +160

Clemson +850

Wake Forest +900

Pittsburgh +1200

Virginia +1900

Virginia Tech +3000

Syracuse +6500

Florida State +10000

North Carolina State +15000

Miami FL +15000

Notre Dame +30000

Boston College +30000

Louisville +50000

ACC March Madness Bids

Blue bloods Duke and North Carolina stand atop the final standings, and you can add Clemson as another team safely in the NCAA Tournament. Virginia is in by most calculations, but they are in no way safe and will likely need to find a win or two in DC to advance.

Wake Forest and Pitt are two teams that could still steal an at-large bid without necessarily cutting down the nets, and total of ten teams won nine plus games in the 20-game conference campaign. That means a magical run to win the trophy is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.