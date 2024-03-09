2024 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The Big 12 Conference is unquestionably the best men’s basketball league in all of Division I, and with nine out of fourteen teams likely heading to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center should help prepare plenty of teams to have a chance to win the national championship.

2024 Big 12 Tournament Bracket

First round: Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 Central Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State: 11:30 a.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPN+

Second round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 winner: 11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma: 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State: 6 p.m., ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 winner: 11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 winner: 2:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 winner: 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Championship: Saturday, March 16

Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Odds to win

Odds to win will be added from DraftKings Sportsbook when available

Big 12 March Madness Bids

It looks like nine Big 12 teams will make the NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference in the country. There are some scenarios where Oklahoma and TCU could be left out of the Big Dance if they got bounced in their first game in Kansas City, and there were plenty of bid thieves from the major conferences as well, but nine does seem like the right number.

Baylor, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas, and Texas Tech don’t have anything to worry about, and are just playing for the trophy and better seeding in March Madness.