2024 Big 12 Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

The Big 12 Conference is unquestionably the best men’s basketball league in all of Division I, and with nine out of fourteen teams likely heading to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center should help prepare plenty of teams to have a chance to win the national championship.
2024 Big 12 Tournament Bracket
First round: Tuesday, March 12
Game 1: No. 12 Central Florida vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State: 11:30 a.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia: 2 p.m., ESPN+
Second round: Wednesday, March 13
Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 winner: 11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma: 2 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State: 6 p.m., ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14
Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 winner: 11:30 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 winner: 2:00 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 winner: 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Semifinals: Friday, March 15
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner: 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner: 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Championship: Saturday, March 16
Championship: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner: 5 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Odds to win
Odds to win will be added from DraftKings Sportsbook when available
Big 12 March Madness Bids
It looks like nine Big 12 teams will make the NCAA Tournament, the most of any conference in the country. There are some scenarios where Oklahoma and TCU could be left out of the Big Dance if they got bounced in their first game in Kansas City, and there were plenty of bid thieves from the major conferences as well, but nine does seem like the right number.
Baylor, BYU, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas, and Texas Tech don’t have anything to worry about, and are just playing for the trophy and better seeding in March Madness.