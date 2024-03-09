2024 Big East Tournament bracket: Seeding, matchups, schedule, odds

It’s been a banner year for the Big East, but there’s probably no major conference in the country with more bubble teams as everyone heads to the World’s Most Famous Arena for one of the great annual events in all of college sports.

All games will air on FS1, Roundball Rock will be the theme song, and Madison Square Garden will be packed for three days as the defending national champion UConn Huskies enter as the favorite.

2024 Big East Tournament

Big East Tournament Bracket

First round: Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 9 Xavier vs. No. 8 Butler: 4 p.m., FS1

Game 2: 10 Georgetown vs. No. 7 Providence: 6:30 p.m., FS1

Game 3: 11 DePaul vs. No. 6 Villanova: 9 p.m., FS1

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 14

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. No. 1 UConn: 12 p.m., FS1

Game 5: No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 4 Seton Hall: 2:30 p.m., FS1

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. No. 2 Creighton: 7 p.m., FS1

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 3 Marquette: 9:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 15

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner: 5:30 p.m., FS1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner: 8 p.m., FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 16

Championship: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner: 6:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Villanova has no one to blame but themselves for failing to get a bye, and now they’ll be forced to play an extra game before taking on the Creighton team that had them down 24 points at home on Saturday before a furious comeback made it a two-point loss. They’re probably the most bubble team in the city, as St. John’s

Odds to win

To be added when available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Big East March Madness Bids

This is one league where the chaos is pretty clear-cut:

Connecticut, Creighton, and Marquette are very safely in the NCAA Tournament, and all three are also likely protected seeds on the top four lines as well.

Seton Hall, St. John’s, Villanova, and Providence (in that order) are in various states of the bubble, with PC probably needing to win at least one game at MSG to have any chance of playing in the Big Dance.