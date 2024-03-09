NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, March 9

There are seven games on Saturday’s schedule, but only six come in as part of the main DFS slate. That does limit the options managers have when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nuggets, $4,700

Denver’s starting shooting guard has been on a tear lately, averaging 26.4 DKFP per game over the last six contests. He’s gone over 30 DKFP twice in that span. The Nuggets have been highly efficient offensively and Caldwell-Pope has a favorable matchup Saturday. The Jazz, who are in tank mode now, rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Kris Murray, Trail Blazers, $4,700

The Trail Blazers are in tank mode, which means Murray’s minutes have shot up. He’s topped 30 minutes in six of the last eight games, which has translated to a bump in fantasy points. Murray has hit 25+ DKFP in four of the last seven contests, including a 39.3 DKFP showing in the last game against the Rockets. The Raptors rank 29th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, setting Murray up for another solid showing.

Malaki Branham, Spurs, $4,400

The Spurs have been playing around with their lineups all season, so there’s a risk Branham suddenly finds himself on the outside looking in. The guard has played 26+ minutes in the last three games, averaging 31.7 DKFP per game during that span. The Warriors are down Stephen Curry and are slightly above the league average when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing guards, which could mean a good outing for Branham. At this price point, he’s a strong value play.