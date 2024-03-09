Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

There are seven games on Saturday’s NBA schedule, headlined by a primetime contest on ABC. Even with a slightly smaller slate, there’s plenty of great spots for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coby White over 5.5 assists vs. Clippers (-110)

The Bulls guard has gone over this total in the last three games and five of the last six. White is known for his scoring improvement this season but he’s also been distributing the ball of late. The Clippers are likely looking to rest some of their stars given the injury report, and they rank just above the league average when it comes to opponent assists per game this season. I like White to go over this line.

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Hornets (-120)

Bridges remains the focal point of Brooklyn’s offense, especially with Cam Johnson and Ben Simmons out. The Nets forward has hit at least two triples in each of the last five games, going over this mark three times. The Hornets are on one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending the three-point line, ranking 26th in opponent three-point percentage per game. I like Bridges to go over this line in a favorable matchup.

Luka Doncic under 54.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Pistons (-115)

It’s really tempting to take Doncic’s triple-double prop (+175) given he has registered five 30-point triple-doubles in a row. He’s gone over this line every time but this matchup is different. The Pistons have been more competitive of late despite juggling the rotation but there’s a real possibility this turns into a blowout quickly. That means less minutes and less usage for Doncic, who has rightly earned a bit of a break. Despite his current form, I think he gets a breather here.

Kevin Durant 30+ points vs. Celtics (+110)

Durant has been in fine form scoring the ball, hitting this particular line three times in the least four games. He comes into Saturday’s primetime showdown against Boston off back-to-back 35-point performances. Durant does have a tough matchup since the Celtics are one of the best defensive teams in the league but I like the Suns forward to have a strong showing in a marquee game.

Draymond Green over 6.5 assists vs. Spurs (+100)

The Spurs rank 24th in opponent assists allowed per game, making this a favorable matchup for the Warriors forward to go over this mark. In addition to Green having an easy matchup, he’s also likely to be the focal point of this offense with Stephen Curry sidelined. Green has gone over this line just twice in the last six games, but two unders have come at six assists. I think he’s able to get that extra time tonight against San Antonio.